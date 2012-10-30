Patriots close out first half of 2012 season with another TV rating over 30

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots traveled to London over the weekend to take on the St. Louis Rams in the NFL's annual International Series game at Wembley Stadium. After falling behind 7-0 early in the first quarter, the Patriots scored 45 unanswered points and returned stateside with a 45-7 victory.

Sunday's game received a household rating of 33.40, which was more than 8 points higher than the 25.3 rating the Patriots drew in their last London game: a 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009.

The game also received a household share rating of 59. The household share rating of 59 means that on average 59 percent of all televisions in use in the Boston market during the game were tuned in to the Patriots.

The Patriots have now drawn household ratings of over 30 in every game of 2012 season. This marks the first time in franchise history that the team has received plus-30 ratings in every game throughout the first half of the season.

This weekend's win improved the Patriots' record to 5-3 and leaves them on top of the AFC East heading into their bye week. The Patriots return to action on Nov. 11 when they play host to the Buffalo Bills.

PATRIOTS 2012 RATINGS IN BOSTON (MANCHESTER) TV MARKET

Date Opponent Network Boston TV HH Rat. HH Share

9/9 at Tennessee CBS WBZ 33.50 60

9/16 Arizona FOX WFXT . 32.88 63

9/23 at Baltimore NBC WHDH 36.06 57

9/30 at Buffalo CBS WBZ 32.80 60

10/7 Denver CBS WBZ 37.60 63

10/14 at Seattle CBS WBZ 38.46 59

10/21 Jets CBS WBZ 41.40 65

10/28 at St. Louis* CBS WBZ 33.40 59