Patriots' Cody Davis named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 3

Cody Davis earned league-wide recognition for all the good he's doing in New England.
The Patriots defensive back on Friday was named as the NFL Players Association's Week 3 Community MVP for his "Cody's Gamers" initiative that serves to bring joy to patients at Boston Childrens Hospital through video games.
"I'm truly honored and humbled to be named the Week 3 NFLPA Community MVP," Davis told the NFLPA. "I strive to use the gifts and platform that God has given me to love and serve others. I hope to serve as an example that an impact can be made no matter your role or platform."
Davis launched his outreach program during his first season in New England as a means of connecting with and cheering up kids in the hospital. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a perfect avenue to give back in a safe way.
This week, he played games with two different patients: Seneca, a 15-year-old, and Levi, a six-year-old currently recovering from an operation.
"Getting to play video games with Seneca and Levi was such a joy," Davis told the NFLPA. "It truly is an amazing experience to get to know each of these kids while hearing their stories and who they are. And then, having a blast playing video games and them getting to pick my brain about being an NFL player. I hope it brings them joy and an escape from whatever situation they are facing."
Back in May, Davis took "Cody's Gamers" live, holding an in-person video game tournament at Helix eSports and inviting dozens of foster kids. In addition to his video game initiative, he also holds a free football camp in Stephenville, Texas, donating all sponsorships and fundraising to a local charity.
In honor of Davis being named the NFLPA Community MVP for Week 3, the NFLPA is making a $10,000 contribution to the charity or foundation of his choice. He'll also be nominated for this year's Alan Page Community Award, which is the highest honor that the NFLPA can bestow upon a player.
Visit the NFLPA Community MVP website to learn more.