Analysis: Jakobi Meyers, Kyle Dugger Questionable for Sunday's Home-Opener vs. Ravens

Week 3: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

Wilfork's lasting legacy remains with Patriots

Scouting the Ravens: How Will Bill Belichick Aim to Shut Down Lamar Jackson?

Are RPOs Coming to the Patriots Offense in Mac Jones's Second Season?

10 to Watch: Patriots look to slow down Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Patriots Trade OL Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders; Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad

Analysis: Patriots Trade OT Justin Herron to Raiders for 2024 Draft Pick Swap

Game Preview: Ravens at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Ravens at Patriots

Sights and Sounds: Week 2 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Belichick Breakdown: Top plays from the win over the Steelers

24 Former Patriots Named as Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Punter Jake Bailey's Key Adjustment Led to Game-Changing Play for Patriots Special Teams

NFL Notes: Pats happy to have Agholor

Patriots Mailbag: Can the offense continue to improve?

Mack Wilson breaks down dynamic pass deflection

Inside the Patriots Locker Room after win over the Steelers

After Further Review: Patriots Offense Shows Ability to Attack Man Coverage in Win Over Steelers

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/19: "We have to continue to grow as an offense"

Patriots' Cody Davis named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 3

Davis earned this week's honor after two recent sessions of "Cody's Gamers" -- his charitable initiative that serves to cheer up patients at Boston Children's Hospital through video games.

Sep 23, 2022 at 03:54 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

16 x 9
David Silverman

Cody Davis earned league-wide recognition for all the good he's doing in New England.

The Patriots defensive back on Friday was named as the NFL Players Association's Week 3 Community MVP for his "Cody's Gamers" initiative that serves to bring joy to patients at Boston Childrens Hospital through video games.

"I'm truly honored and humbled to be named the Week 3 NFLPA Community MVP," Davis told the NFLPA. "I strive to use the gifts and platform that God has given me to love and serve others. I hope to serve as an example that an impact can be made no matter your role or platform."

Davis launched his outreach program during his first season in New England as a means of connecting with and cheering up kids in the hospital. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a perfect avenue to give back in a safe way.

This week, he played games with two different patients: Seneca, a 15-year-old, and Levi, a six-year-old currently recovering from an operation.

"Getting to play video games with Seneca and Levi was such a joy," Davis told the NFLPA. "It truly is an amazing experience to get to know each of these kids while hearing their stories and who they are. And then, having a blast playing video games and them getting to pick my brain about being an NFL player. I hope it brings them joy and an escape from whatever situation they are facing."

Back in May, Davis took "Cody's Gamers" live, holding an in-person video game tournament at Helix eSports and inviting dozens of foster kids. In addition to his video game initiative, he also holds a free football camp in Stephenville, Texas, donating all sponsorships and fundraising to a local charity.

In honor of Davis being named the NFLPA Community MVP for Week 3, the NFLPA is making a $10,000 contribution to the charity or foundation of his choice. He'll also be nominated for this year's Alan Page Community Award, which is the highest honor that the NFLPA can bestow upon a player.

Visit the NFLPA Community MVP website to learn more.

