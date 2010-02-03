Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots.com News Blitz - 02/03/2010

In today's blitz, Wes Welker has surgery, the Patriots seek pass rush help, Benjamin Watson signs a high-profile agent, and a former Patriot comments on Bill Belichick.

Feb 03, 2010 at 12:00 AM

The Boston Globe *reports WR Wes Welkerhad successful surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligament in his left knee Tuesday at Massachusetts General Hospital. A person with knowledge of the surgery said Welker is "perfectly OK" following the procedure. The rehabilitation time could be anywhere from 6-12 months. Team doctor Thomas Gill performed the surgery according to the *Boston Herald.

Multiple sources* *report the Patriots will meet with the CFL's Ricky Foley today as a potential fit to help the pass rush. Foley, at 6-foot-2, 245-pounds, was the CFL's sack leader this season with 12 and has recorded 20 the past three seasons.

*ESPN Boston *reports TE Benjamin Watson has hired agent Drew Rosenhaus as he enters free agency this offseason. Watson is entering his seventh NFL season and has spent his entire career with the Patriots after the team drafted him 32nd overall in the 2004 draft out of Georgia.

FB Heath Evans, who spent three seasons with the Patriots and is now on the Saints, comments on Bill Belichick as he helps prepare his new team for the Super Bowl against the Colts.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

