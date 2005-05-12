Patriots.com News Blitz - 05/12/05

Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe breaks down the Patriots depth at all positions and offers a look at what positions they may fill will additional free agents.
Mike Reiss of the MetroWest Daily News reports on Robert Kraft's comments about Tom Brady's new contract. "Since he's been starting at quarterback we've won three of the last four Super Bowls, so I don't think we need Albert Einstein to figure out it's a good move to have him signed up long term,'' Kraft said.
Alan Greenberg of the Hartford Courant reports that the Patriots' officially announced the signing of veteran linebacker Chad Brown.
Mike Reiss of the Metro West Daily News offers a story about Patriots backup quarterback Doug Flutie.