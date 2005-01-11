Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: MIAA State Football Championships Fri Dec 03 | 04:56 PM - 11:00 PM

Patriots Sign K Quinn Nordin to the Practice Squad

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Two-for-One Special: Meaning behind Mills' jersey number 

'You're not alone': Jakob Johnson stands with victims of domestic violence for My Cause My Cleats

Chris Mattes honors lacrosse's Native American origins, 4 The Future Foundation for My Cause My Cleats

Notebook: Belichick geared up for another Bills battle, no matter the conditions

Expert Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots at Bills

AFC Playoff Picture

Press Pass: Bills Mafia

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Players to Watch: Patriots at Bills

NFL Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Belestrator: Breaking down the weapons on the Buffalo Bills

Super Surprise for the Haley Family

Mac Jones 12/1: "People who love football want to play in games like these"

Bill Belichick 12/1: Bills are "top to bottom a good football team"

Notebook: Pats prep for "game-changer" Josh Allen

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/1

Patriots.com News Blitz 1/12/05

Jan 11, 2005 at 04:00 PM

The top story of the week surrounding the Patriots-Colts playoff rematch has become the comments of Mike Vanderjagt, Indy's brash kicker. Vanderjagt stated earlier in the week that he believes his team will win, and the media has jumped on it. Partly because the Patrots are not the kind of team you want to provide with bulletin-board material, and partly because Vanderjagt has a history of running his mouth, this has become a national story. Local scribes Nick Cafardoof The Boston Globe, Michael Felgerof The Boston Herald, Alan Greenbergof The Hartford Courant, and Michael Parenteof The Woonsocket Call discuss the special-teamer's special words.

The Standard Times runs an Associated Press article by Howard Ulman detailing some of the Patriots reactions to Vanderjagt's comments.

Tom Brady addressed the media yesterday, and his presence reminded many of the most significant difference between him and Manning. Wins, in big games. People have been quick to right off the Patriots this week, due to key defensive injuries and the juggernaut that is the Indy offense. However, as Cafardo, Felger, and Tom Curranof The Providence Journal remind us, Brady is 6-0 in playoff games, and has won in the situations in which Manning is yet to.

Dan Shaughnessey of the Globe urges fans not to fear Goliath, citing the example of a Bill Russell-led Celtics squad dispatching of Wilt Chamberlain (Goliath).

Christopher Gasper of the Globe features defensive end Jarvis Green, who will be asked for a significant contribution if Richard Seymour is not 100%. In last year's AFC title game, Green thoroughly harassed Manning, getting to him three times for 2.5 sacks.

Felger breaks down the officiating crew that will be in town for Sunday's game. As Felger reminds us, one of the games that prompted this season's emphasis on defensive contact with receivers was last years AFC Championship, in which the Colts were manhandled by the Pats secondary. As Felger reports, the crew that will handle Sunday's game was right in the middle of the pack this season in terms of taking the flags out of their pockets.

Peter Gelzinis of the Herald has a nice feature on former Patriots defensive end Garin Veris. Veris was recently appointed Boston's new director of recreation, meaning he will oversee the expansion of relevance of the city's community sports programs. Veris, a cerebral man with a law degree from Boston College, is happy to be working with kids, and hopes to make a big difference at his new post.

USA Today goes in-depth with a full preview of the Pats-Colts battle. The article includes answers to pertinent questions for both teams, injury reports, and grades for the Pats as they enter the postseason.

Curran contends the Patriots will not let the Indy offense dictate their style of play when they control the ball. Some have suggested the Pats will try desperately to control the clock by running, but as Curran points out, the New England offense has been fairly potent this season as well.

Alan Greenberg of The Hartford Courant breaks down the numbers, showing that the Indy defense is not quite as inept as has been suggested.

Mike Reiss of The MetroWest Daily News speaks of a complete game as the key to a Pats win. Reiss highlights the Patriots ability to wear down opponents on both sides of the ball, a trait not possessed by the Colts.

Parente discusses the balance of the Colts offense, reminding readers that if the Patriots were somehow able to contain the dynamic passing game, the Colts could lead with running back Edgerrin James, who led the NFL in yards from scrimmage this season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign K Quinn Nordin to the Practice Squad

NFL Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Two-for-One Special: Meaning behind Mills' jersey number 

Chris Mattes honors lacrosse's Native American origins, 4 The Future Foundation for My Cause My Cleats

Notebook: Belichick geared up for another Bills battle, no matter the conditions

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/3

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

David Andrews 12/3: "The biggest thing is just practice and consistency"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Friday, December 3, 2021.

Kendrick Bourne on playing the Bills 12/3: "It's an exciting opportunity"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Friday, December 3, 2021.

Nick Folk 12/3: "You just gotta take it day by day"

Patriots kicker Nick Folk addresses the media on Friday, December 3, 2021.

J.C. Jackson 12/3: "It's still the same. Go out and compete. Dominate"

Patriots defensive back JC Jackson addresses the media on Friday, December 3, 2021.

Jonnu Smith 12/3: "I think it's the smaller details that we set a higher standard of achievement"

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith addresses the media on Friday, December 3, 2021.

My Cause My Cleats unboxing

Patriots players unbox their custom My Cause My Cleats ahead of their Monday night game against the Bills, when players will wear the cleats to represent the charity of their choice. For more about the Patriots chosen charities visit patriots.com/mycausemycleats.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising