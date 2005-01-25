Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Dec 17 - 12:00 AM | Sat Dec 18 - 05:55 PM

Unfiltered on TV: One-on-One with Myles Bryant

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Colts

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Colts

Game Preview: Patriots at Colts

What They're Saying: Indianapolis Colts

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Bill Belichick 12/16: On Lawrence Taylor, Contributions from Davon Godchaux, Brandon Bolden and more

Notebook: Van Noy's instincts paying off in pass defense

Notebook: As another 'dogfight' approaches, Mac staying where his feet are

Mac Jones 12/15: "They have a great defense and great players all around"

Bill Belichick 12/15: "They are good at all levels of the game"

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Colts

Notebook: Phillips sees a 'legit' Colts offense

Do Your Job: Patriots Field Crew

NFL Notes: Survival of the fittest down the stretch

Patriots Mailbag: Ready for a push to the playoffs

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Pats coaches see well-balanced, fumble-forcing Colts team

Patriots.com News Blitz 1/26/05

Jan 25, 2005 at 04:00 PM

Dan Shaughnessey of The Boston Globe looks at Bill Belichick's roots. Growing up the son of a Navy football assistant coach, Belichick caught the coaching bug early, helping his father go over hours of game film when he was young.

Nick Cafardo of the Globe reports that Terrell Owens' doctor will not give him medical clearance to play for the Eagles to play in the Super Bowl. Undaunted, the fiery superstar intends to play. This is surely a storyline we will keep close tabs on as the date in Jacksonville draws nearer.

Cafardo also has a feature on the six Patriots who will be at their fourth Super Bowl with the Patriots when next weekend rolls around. Ty Law will not be able to take the field, but he will be there to cheer on fellow vets Troy Brown, Willie McGinest, Tedy Bruschi, Ted Johnson, and Adam Vinatieri.

Jim McCabe of the Globe and Michael Parenteof The Woonsocket Call detail the Eagles signing of Jeff Thomason. Thomason, who has been retired the past two seasons, has been lured from his job with a construction business to play tight end for the Eagles in the wake of Chad Lewis' season-ending injury.

Parente also looks back at the last time the two teams met in the regular season, and looks ahead at some of the Eagles personnel strengths and weaknesses.

Michael Gee of The Boston Herald gives us the inside scoop on the Eagles and their fans. Gee breaks down what to watch out for in the big game, and also gives some background on the fans' traditions and likes.

Michael Felgerof the Herald spotlights Patriots Vice President of Player Personnel Scott Pioli. Pioli has been as integral a part of the Patriots success as anyone, consistently finding diamonds in the rough, and turning has-beens into starting players. The latest case of Pioli making something out of nothing: cornerback Hank Poteat, who Pioli essentially pulled out of classes at the University of Pittsburgh in time for playoff games against the Colts and Steelers.

On that note, The MetroWest Daily News takes a look at Pioli's history of picks, highlighting the many remarkable moves he has made, as well as the few that did not work out so well.

Reid Cherner of* USA Today* has a feature on the close-knit family of Eagle quarterback Donovan McNabb. You surely know McNabb's mom, Wilma, from her Chunky Soup commercials, but McNabb gives much credit to his parents tutelage for making him the success he is today.

The Providence Journal is running a piece by Phil Sheridan of The Philadelphia Inquirer contending the Eagle have been but a step behind the Patriots over the last few years. After all, had Philly won the previous three NFC Championship games they lost before getting over the hump this year, we could very well be debating the dynasty resume of the Eagles instead of the Patriots.

Jonathan Comey of The Standard Times attempts to answer 5 big questions about the Patriots.

The Standard Times also runs a associated press article by Jimmy Golen, in which Golen suggests there will be no doubting the Patriots "patchwork secondary" in the Super Bowl, as the unit has more than proven itself at this point.

Joe Theisman of ESPN.com picks up the dynasty debate, contending the Patriots will achieve such status with a win February 6th.

ESPN.com also reports on the progress of Terrell Owens rehab. After being informed he would not be cleared to play by his doctor, T.O hit the treadmill to test out the injured hoof.

Peter King of SportsIllustrated.com features Eagles coach Andy Reid, revealing Reid is far more candid behind the scenes than he appears in his comparatively serious public press conferences. King hopes Reid will use the Super Bowl week media frenzy to showcase his more personable side, but predicts Reid will remain all-business.

Also on SI.com, Jeffri Chadiha takes a great look at T.O the teammate, showing that Owens has put his personal feelings and goals aside for the sake of the Eagles team. In his first year in Philly, T.O has been an excellent teammate, largely debunking previous perceptions created during his often-tumultuous time as a 49er.

Ask the writers of PFW your questions >>
Read all of the AskPFW Responses

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Preview: Patriots at Colts

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Colts

Patriots Place LB Ronnie Perkins on Injured Reserve

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

Recipe for Success: Bethel lets life come to him

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Colts

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

AFC Playoff Picture: NFL Week 15

Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown talk about the AFC Playoff Picture after the Kansas City Chiefs win their Thursday Night Football game against the LA Chargers.

Unfiltered on TV: One-on-One with Myles Bryant

Tamara Brown sits down with defensive back Myles Bryant to discuss his success on the field and reaching this point in his Patriots career.

Patriots 2001 Lookback: Game Highlights from Week 14 Patriots at Bills

Watch full highlights from New England's Week 14 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 16, 2001.

One-on-One with Matthew Slater

Steve Burton sits down with Matthew Slater to discuss their time spent off during the bye week. Slater talks about playing football during a pandemic and how closely knit this group of players are...both on and off the field.

Kyle Van Noy 12/16: "I've always had a knack for the ball"

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy addresses the media on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Rhamondre Stevenson 12/16: "I just put my head down and work"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Thursday, December 16th, 2021
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising