Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/27/2010

In an interview on ESPN's "Mike and Mike in the Morning," T Matt Lightdisclosed why he missed five games during the middle of the season. Light said he dislocated his left kneecap and damaged his medial collateral ligament (MCL) against the Denver Broncos in Week 5. "It actually went out and then went back, which is a good thing," Light said on his kneecap. "You don't want it to stay out, which is a little more painful. It was ugly."

Will QB Tom Brady get signed to a contract extension before the 2010 season? Although it's unknown, a *Boston Globe *story believes signing Brady before he enters the final year of his contract should be the team's top priority this offseason. The story adds not signing Brady to a long-term deal would send a bad message to the players and fan base.

The *Boston Herald *reports WR Wes Welker suffered in the team's regular season finale against the Houston Texans. Welker has stated the medial collateral ligament (MCL) must heal properly before surgery on the ACL can occur.

*ESPN Boston *lists four names the Patriots could select in April's NFL draft with the 22nd overall selection.

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. says: Clemson OLB/DE Ricky Sapp

NFLdraftscout's *Chad Reuter says: Florida LB Brandon Spikes

*NFLdraftscout's Rob Rang says: Penn State DL Jared Odrick.

NBCsports.com's Evan Silva says: Texas OL Sergio Kindle.