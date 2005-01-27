Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Dec 16 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Bill Belichick 12/16: On Lawrence Taylor, Contributions from Davon Godchaux, Brandon Bolden and more

Notebook: Van Noy's instincts paying off in pass defense

What They're Saying: Indianapolis Colts

Notebook: As another 'dogfight' approaches, Mac staying where his feet are

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

Mac Jones 12/15: "They have a great defense and great players all around"

Bill Belichick 12/15: "They are good at all levels of the game"

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Colts

Game Preview: Patriots at Colts

Notebook: Phillips sees a 'legit' Colts offense

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Colts

Do Your Job: Patriots Field Crew

NFL Notes: Survival of the fittest down the stretch

Patriots Mailbag: Ready for a push to the playoffs

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Pats coaches see well-balanced, fumble-forcing Colts team

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona talk Army-Navy game

Pats get some rest ... and some help

Patriots.com News Blitz 1/28/05

Jan 27, 2005 at 04:00 PM

Tom Brady addressed the media yesterday, and was his usual humble self. Brady looks to collect his third Super Bowl title in the last four years next Sunday, and will head to Hawaii for his second Pro Bowl after that. Dan Shaughnesseyof The Boston Globe, Kevin Mannixof The Boston Herald, and Tom Curranof The Providence Journal discuss the quiet superstar.

Of course we can't get too far into The Blitz without a T.O sighting, as the iconic wideout told ESPN's Michael Irvin yesterday that he will definitely play against the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX. This is sure to spark a weeklong debate regarding the wisdom behind T.O's decision. On one hand, it is hard not to credit Owens for being so courageous, while on the other hand, many will suggest it is too much of a risk. Others still have already begun to intimate Owens is doing it all for the publicity. For more on Terrell, check out Chris Snowof the Globe, as well as ESPN.com

In the Globe, Nick Cafardo features Eagles owner, and Massachusetts native, Jeffrey Lurie.

Before the 2003 season, the most-celebrated Patriots free agent signing was that of young Pro-Bowl linebacker Rosevelt Colvin who, along with Rodney Harrison was expected to revitalize a New England defense that had turned in a sub-par 2002. However, in the second game of the '03 season, in Philadelphia, Colvin suffered a horrific hip injury that called the remainder of his career into question. Colvin was forced to sit and watch his new teammates go 14-2 and win the Super Bowl last year. This year has been a different story, as Colvin has garnered more and more of a workload, developing into a major contributor to the Patriots talented linebacking corps. Michael Vegaof the Globe and Shalize Manza Youngof the Journal review Rosey's return.

In his notebook, Vega reports on the defense's plan to shut down the ever-dangerous Donovan F. McNabb.

In his Philadelphia notebook, Snow looks as the versatile attack coming from Eagles running back Brian Westbrook, a Villanova alum who does almost as much damage as a receiver as he does carrying the ball.

In the Herald, Michael Felger says the Pats will throw the linebackers at Westbrook the way they handled St. Louis Rams do-it-all back Marshall Faulk in the Super Bowl three years ago. Faulk and Westbrook are very similar in their dynamic ability to create offense, and the Patriots will keep close tabs on him throughout next Sunday's tilt.

In his notebook, Felger reports on what may be the end of the line for 36-year-old linebacker Roman Phifer, one of the league's oldest players. Felger also relays some good news, that being a sighting of Richard Seymour looking good out at yesterday's practice.

In USA Today, Skip Wood extends Troy Aikman's opinion that experience is not all it is cracked up to be in the Super Bowl. Aikman, who won three Super Bowls in a four-year span as the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, points out that when his team of inexperienced Cowboys won their first Bowl, it was against a Buffalo Bills team that had been to the last two.

Tom Weir of USA Today gives the interesting story of Philly linebacker Keith Adams. Adams, a special-teams whiz, was six years old when he watched the Patriots get walloped by the Bears in Super Bowl XX. To Adams, the game held special significance, as his father was New England defensive end Julius Adams.

Jeff Goodman of USA Today contends the Patriots wide receiver gang is an unheralded, but dangerous bunch. There is no doubting the group's versatility, as lightning-quick Deion Branch, powerful David Givens, and crafty David Patten each bring something different to the table. That is not to even mention the elder statesman of the group Troy Brown, who boasts the franchise's two highest single-season reception totals.

Kelly Whiteside of USA Today looks at the city of Jacksonville's ability to pull off the major undertaking of hosting a Super Bowl.

In the Journal, Curran goes back to the Pats-Eagles game in 2003, when the Patriots sacked McNabb seven times and picked him off twice, in one of the toughest games of his career.

The Portland Press Herald spotlights Corey Dillon who, in his first year on a winning team, will have the thrilling opportunity to play for a Super Bowl ring. Dillon has been solid in his first two career playoff games, compiling 217 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Michael Parente of The Woonsocket Call reports on Bill Belichick's refusal to make a big deal of the T.O situation, admitting only that because he is on the active roster the team will have to prepare for him.

Parente also features Philly run-stopper, middle linebacker Jeremiah Trotter. Trotter returned to the Eagles this season after an unsuccessful two-year stint with the Washington Redskins, and since working his way back into the starting lineup has anchored the Eagles stout run defense.

ESPN.com's Michael Smith identifies Branch and Eagles tight end L.J Smith as the potential X-factors come Super Bowl Sunday.

SportsIllustrated.com presents its feature matchup of the day, and it is Patriots wild-man linebacker Tedy Bruschi against Philly's Westbrook.

On CBS.Sportsline.com, Pete Prisco credits the Patriots offensive line, which makes up for its inexperience with its mental toughness and ability to work cohesively.

Finally, SI.com gives platform to Eagles defensive end Jevon Kearse. Kearse, known as "The Freak," is a powerful pass rusher, and will present problems for Matt Light and Brandon Gorin, depending on whose side he lines up on. Last week, Kearse switched from side to side, so that he could be responsible for Michael Vick's most expansive area of land. Needless to say, Kearse did a tremendous job containing Vick.

Ask the writers of PFW your questions >>
Read all of the AskPFW Responses

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

Notebook: Van Noy's instincts paying off in pass defense

Patriots Cheerleaders 2021 Day of Service

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/16

What They're Saying: Indianapolis Colts

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Colts

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

One-on-One with Matthew Slater

Steve Burton sits down with Matthew Slater to discuss their time spent off during the bye week. Slater talks about playing football during a pandemic and how closely knit this group of players are...both on and off the field.

Kyle Van Noy 12/16: "I've always had a knack for the ball"

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy addresses the media on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Rhamondre Stevenson 12/16: "I just put my head down and work"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Thursday, December 16th, 2021

Bill Belichick 12/16: On Lawrence Taylor, Contributions from Davon Godchaux, Brandon Bolden and more

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Jakobi Meyers 12/16: "That's the most important thing, taking care of the ball"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Thursday, December 16th, 2021

Davon Godchaux 12/16: "It's on to Indy. That's the mindset"

Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux addresses the media on Thursday, December 16th, 2021
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising