Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Pregame Show (audio only) Sun Dec 18 | 01:40 PM - 03:45 PM

Analysis: Patriots Activate Christian Barmore From Injured Reserve, Damien Harris Downgraded to Out

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Raiders

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

Week 15: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 15 at Las Vegas Raiders

Analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers, RB Rhamondre Stevenson Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Raiders

After Further Review: The Patriots Offense Might've Found a Formula vs. the Cardinals on Monday Night

Scouting the Raiders: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Get a Win in Las Vegas on Sunday

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

What Josh McDaniels learned in his second Patriots stint

Josh Uche Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

10 to Watch: Patriots-Raiders has a familiar feel

Locker Room Celebration Following Win Over Cardinals

NFL Notes: Prepping for the Stretch Drive, AFC Playoff Picture

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Targeting a No. 1 WR, looking ahead to the draft and more

Rookie runners charging ahead for Patriots

Press Pass: Coaches Discuss Rookie Class Performance

5 Keys from Patriots win over Cardinals on Monday Night Football

Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From the Patriots Huge Win Over the Cardinals on Monday Night

Patriots.com News Blitz 1/8/05

A special weekend edition of the News Blitz brings unfortunate news for the defensive backfield. Patriots stud corner Ty Law was placed on Injured Reserve last night, ending his season.

Jan 07, 2005 at 04:00 PM

One of the Patriots worst nightmares was realized last night when it was announced that Pro-Bowl cornerback Ty Law would miss the rest of the season. Law was sidelined with a broken foot in a game at Pittsburgh October 31st, and has not seen the field since. He began practicing recently, and it was widely expected he would be available for a postseason return. His absence, coupled with the earlier loss of other starting corner Tyrone Poole, means the famed "patchwork secondary" will have to step up even more. Especially if Peyton Manning and his trio of 1000-yard receivers make their way to Foxboro next Sunday. For more on this story, check out Nick Cafardoof The Boston Globe, Karen Guregianof The Boston Herald, Tom Curranof The Providence Journal, Alan Greenbergof The Hartford Courant, Mike Reissof The MetroWest Daily News, and Michael Parenteof The Woonsocket Call.

Cafardo spotlights one player who will be asked to fill the gaping hole left in the secondary. Undrafted rookie free agent Randall Gay has done an excellent job filling in for Law for much of the season, but he will face by far his stiffest challenge when the Pats take to the field in the playoffs next weekend.

Jim Donaldson of the Journal suggest that the team will need either the return of injured defensive lineman Richard Seymour or a sizable miracle if they are to beat the Colts next weekend.

Off the field, the Romeo Crennel watch continues. Crennel interviewed with the Cleveland Browns yesterday, and will meet with officials from the 49ers this weekend. Cafardo and Guregian have the story.

Guregian also speaks with veteran members of the Patriots, who are hungry for more postseason success.

Finally, Parente reviews the Patriots statistics from 2004, and asserts the team was more than solid in its offensive balance and prowess.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

news

Patriots 2014 Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend. We will be updating this feature regularly to reflect changes in any of the mocks represented.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 15 Inactives: Patriots at Raiders

Inactive Analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers, RB Rhamondre Stevenson Officially Active vs. Raiders

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Raiders

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Betting Breakdown: NFL Week 15 vs. Raiders

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Hype Video: Get ready for Patriots - Raiders

Watch this week's hype video getting you ready for Patriots at Raiders.

Tales from the Tailgate: Mike O'Toole

In this episode of "Tales from the Tailgate", we introduce you to Mike O'Toole, a Patriots season ticket holder and sixth-grade teacher, whose goal is to go to every Patriots game of the season.

Patriots This Week: Arizona Cardinals Takeaways and Las Vegas Raiders Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots win against the Arizona Cardinals and preview the Week 15 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Patriots All Access: Raiders Preview, Raekwon McMillan 1-on-1

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, with the Patriots preparing out West for their game in Las Vegas, we are in Arizona with the team for tonight's episode! In this show, meet the Patriots linebacker who made one of the game changing plays from Monday night's win. Plus, Bill Belichick discusses the unique accomplishments of rookie Marcus Jones, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels weighs in on facing his old team, and meet the Patriots fan who tailgates at every Patriots game, home and away.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 12/16: "Every game we go into the goal is to win"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Lawrence Guy 12/16: "We have to be responsible for what we have in front of us"

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Friday, December 16, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising