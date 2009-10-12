Patriots.com News Blitz - 10/12/2009

After two straight home wins over the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens, the Patriots were in search of their first road victory of the season. However, they'll have to wait until London in two weeks to do so as the Pats' fell at the Denver Broncos 20-17 in overtime. After the game, head coach Bill Belichick commented on the loss. "[Obviously that was a tough loss for us](http://Student uprising: McDaniels's Broncos tip Patriots)," said Belichick according to the Boston Globe. "Like a lot of games in this league, it came down to a few plays and they made more plays than we did."

The Boston Globe also reports the "The Broncos are the only team that owns a winning record over the Patriots since 2001 (6-2, including the playoffs) and they're also the only team Brady has a losing record against."

Sunday's game marked the return of LB Jerod Mayo who missed the previous three games due to a sprained MCL. "It felt good to get back out there with the guys," said Mayo, who started every game last year as a rookie first-round pick. "We're like a family. Before, (just) watching, I felt like I was at my brother's house." For more of Mayo's comments, read the *Boston Herald *story here.

ESPN Boston discusses a play that could've put the Patriots in the lead late in the fourth quarter. Click here to see who took the blame.

The Providence Journal reports Josh McDaniels admitted Sunday's victory was "special" in beating a high-caliber team like the Patriots. "It was a little bit more special because I knew how hard it would be to beat them. They don't beat themselves." Read additional comments from McDaniels here.