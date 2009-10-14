Patriots.com News Blitz - 10/14/2009

Defensive coordinator Dean Pees has a clear message to his defense. Play better. The Boston Globe reports the defense must improve as a whole according to Pees' comments. "We've got to play better and we've got to coach better and just got to do a lot of things better. We had the opportunity to make some plays which really could've made a big difference in the game, but we just fell short." Pees added the defense must capitalize on deflected passes, prevent long drives and commit fewer penalties.

The Boston Herald *and *Providence Journal report LB Junior Seauhas signed with the Patriots. Seau, 40, rejoins the team for a third tenure. It's reported that NT Terdell Sands will be released to make room for Seau on the 53-man roster.

ESPNBoston.com *discusses possible scenarios if T Matt Lightcannot play Sunday due to an injury sustained in last week's loss to the Denver Broncos. Learn the injury status of Light here according to the *Boston Herald.

According to* ESPN.com's *power rankings, the Patriots dropped four spots to 10th. The rankings report the team holds the same position after they lost to the Jets in Week 2.