Patriots.com News Blitz - 10/19/2009

In a game played in the sloppiest of conditions, RB Laurence Maroney took it upon himself to solidify the ground game. "It was one of those [situations where] I knew I had to step up and play big and put the team on my shoulders as far as the running game and that's what I tried to go out there and do, Maroney said according to the Boston Globe. The back rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Despite being criticized at times for a lack of consistency, Maroney remained positive knowing his fortunate would soon turn around. "I knew that with the right opportunity we could go out there and I could do my thing. I never lost confidence, but after a game like this it does make me feel good."

The *Boston Herald *reports LBAdalius Thomas was inactive for Sunday's game and was not present at Gillette Stadium. It was the first time in Thomas' career he missed a game due to a healthy scratch. It was later confirmed by coach Bill Belichick that Thomas had no personal or physical ailments.

