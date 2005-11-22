Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Fri Jun 09 - 03:30 PM | Mon Jun 12 - 10:55 AM

Report: Patriots Hosting WR DeAndre Hopkins on Free Agent Visit

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette Donate $275,000 in the Names of 2023 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners

PHOTOS: Patriots OTAs - June 8

Tight ends offer intrigue at Patriots OTAs

Ty Montgomery, Chris Board and Terez Hall help Patriots Foundation unveil new outreach van for Pine Street Inn

OTA Blogservations: Rookies getting involved

Patriots Downtime: From the Field to the Table with LB Josh Uche

Versatility Could be the Key to the Patriots Secondary's Success After Devin McCourty's Retirement

Bill Belichick 6/6: "We all have something to work on"

Patriots Mailbag: Predicting Patriots bounce backs and breakouts

Devin McCourty serves as honorary captain in dominant Renegades win

Six Things to Watch in the Patriots Second Open Organized Team Activity

Patriots players call for end to gun violence in Roxbury during Wear Orange Weekend

OTA Blogservations: Offense back to 'normal'

Press Pass: Day 1 of OTAs

Patriots Offense Focusing on 'Building Our Own Thing' as Offseason Program Continues

Bill Belichick 5/31: "It's really about all of us building a good foundation"

Pats defense recommences ball-hawking ways at OTAs

PHOTOS: Patriots OTAs - May 23 and May 31

Mac Jones Press Conference 5/31: "I feel like everyone is on the same page"

Patriots.com News Blitz - 11/22/05

In today's news blitz, Robert Kraft receives a prestigous award from the NCAA reports the Boston Globe.  The Boston Herald offers an injury update on Asante Samuel, Troy Brown and Logan Mankins.  The Boston Herald also offers it's weekly Patriots report card.

Nov 22, 2005 at 01:00 AM

Jerome Solomon of the Boston Globe reports that Patriots' owner Robert Kraft has been named the recipient of the 2006 Theodore Roosevelt Award, the highest honor bestowed upon individuals by the NCAA. According to the organization, the award is given annually to ''a former NCAA student-athlete for whom competitive athletics in college and attention to physical well-being after graduation have been important factors in a distinguished career of national significance and achievement." Kraft, who played football at Columbia from 1959-61 and earned a varsity letter in 1960, joins a distinguished list of award winners. Past recipients of the prestigious award include Byron R. White (1969), Omar Bradley (1973), Althea Gibson (1991), Bill Richardson (1999), William S. Cohen (2001), Eunice Kennedy Shriver (2002), and former presidents Dwight Eisenhower (1967), Gerald Ford (1975), George H.W. Bush (1986), and Ronald Reagan (1990).

John Tomase of the Boston Herald writes that the Patriots squad received some good news yesterday on the inury front when the agents for cornerback Asante Samuel and guard Logan Mankins said their clients were OK after leaving Sunday's game against the Saints with apparent leg injuries. Tomase also offers an update on Troy Brown's injury and reports that the wide receiver/defensive back told WEEI yesterday that he nearly played Sunday after spending the week recovering from a foot injury. "I was dressed," Brown said. "I was close."

Jerome Solomon of the Boston Globe writes that the Patriots and Saints managed to stir up some angry emotion on the field in the fourth quarter Sunday. The most obvious examples were Patriots receiver Deion Branch's near-squabble with Mike McKenzie, and Saints defensive end Will Smith's meltdown, triggered by a tussle with New England tight end Christian Fauria.

Tom Curran of the Providence Journal writes that the Patriots have been outscored in the second quarter this year by a thoroughly inexplicable 96-20. And 10 of the Patriots' second-quarter points came in one game (San Diego).

Jim Donaldson of the Providence Journal writes that the feeling seems prevalent throughout New England that, because the Patriots are too banged up to win a third straight Super Bowl -- which would be their fourth in five years -- there's no point in getting all excited about this season, even though the Pats lead the (woefully weak) AFC East by two games. True-blue (and silver, too) Patriots fans should be enthused about, and proud of, a team that is overachieving by being over .500. Despite all their injury woes, the Pats likely will win the division and get into what Bill Parcells always refers to as "the tournament." They'll have a home game in January, then probably would have to head to Indianapolis to take on the Colts.

Michael Felger of the Boston Herald offers his weekly Patriots report card. Felger writes that for the second week in a row the Patriots secondary saw improvement and awards that position with a C grade.

Alan Greenberg of the Hartford Courant writes that entering Sunday's game, the Patriots had forced only eight turnovers this season. Greenberg points to the loss of key playmakes such as Ty Law, Rodney Harrison and Ted Johnson as a contributing factor to the lack of turnovers.

Tom Curran of the Providence Journal offers his analysis of the Patriots 24-17 win over the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium.

Mike Reiss of the Boston Globe offers his daily sports blog with Patriots notes. Reiss also offers his latest mailbag where he answers your questions.

Tom Curran of the Providence Journal offers his daily sports blog with Patriots notes and commentary.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Inactives: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots and New York Jets announce the following inactives for their Week 12 game on Sunday, November 27, 2016.

news

Inactives: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots and New York Jets announce the following inactives for their Week 12 game on Sunday, November 27, 2016.

news

Tom Brady im Pressegespräch – 25.11.2016

Vor dem Duell mit den New York Jets spricht Quarterback, Tom Brady, über seinen Gesundheitszustand, Darrelle Revis, und die Einstellung eines NFL Rekordes.

news

Patriots release DB Shamiel Gary from the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have released DB Shamiel Gary from the practice squad.

news

Stimmen vom Gegner: New York Jets

Am Sonntag steigt das AFC East Duell zwischen den Patriots und den New York Jets. Die Stimmen vom Gegner.

news

La Previa: Patriots vs. Jets

Patriots viajan a NJ para medir fuerzas con su clásico rival de división.

news

Tom Brady regressa aos treinos e outras notas de sexta-feira

O regresso de Tom Brady aos treinos foi talvez a nota de maior destaque de sexta-feira, mas houve mais assuntos de interesse a ocorrer durante o dia, desde as declarações de Jabaal Sheard, ao fim da temporada para dois jogadores.

news

News Blitz 9/27: LeGarrette Blount off and running

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

As primeiras antevisões da equipa técnica dos Patriots sobre o jogo com Buffalo

Na segunda-feira o treinador e os dois coordenadores do New England Patriots participaram em conferências de imprensa para revelarem as suas primeiras impressões sobre o jogo de domingo, frente ao Buffalo Bills. A questão de quem será o quarterback ficou adiada por uns dias.

news

Patriots cortan al DT Anthony Johnson

Equipo realiza un ajuste en su plantilla.

news

Analysis: Minus Garoppolo, QB plot thickens

Observations about New England's home opener from the press box at Gillette Stadium.

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: Patriots Hosting WR DeAndre Hopkins on Free Agent Visit

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

OTA Blogservations: Offense continues to progress

Kendrick Bourne focused on a bounce-back season

Patriots celebrate 26 winners for 2023 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards

Ty Montgomery, Chris Board and Terez Hall help Patriots Foundation unveil new outreach van for Pine Street Inn

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Robert Kraft 6/8: "I'm really hopeful about this team"

Patriots Chairman ad CEO Robert Kraft addressed the media following the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Robert Kraft Addresses Media After MHK Community MVP Awards

Patriots Chairman ad CEO Robert Kraft addressed the media following the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Patriots Downtime: From the Field to the Table with LB Josh Uche

Take a trip to Mansfield, Massachusetts with Patriots linebacker Josh Uche as he heads to Cibo Matto for a Philly cheesesteak. Uche talks about growing up watching the food network at his grandmother's house with Rachael Ray being one of his favorite chefs. As an aspiring food critic, Uche rates each dish as he highlights what makes a good meal.

Bill Belichick 6/6: "We all have something to work on"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media prior to OTA practice at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Press Pass: Day 1 of OTAs

Patriots players Matthew Slater, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Mac Jones, and David Andrews address the media after the first day of open OTAs at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Mac Jones Press Conference 5/31: "I feel like everyone is on the same page"

Patriots quarterback addresses the media after the first OTA practice at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Midseason matchup in Germany

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt.

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Advertising