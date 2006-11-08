Official website of the New England Patriots

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

Analysis: 49ers-Dolphins trade ignites early draft intrigue

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

Trent Brown glad to be back in New England

Jonnu Smith ready to work with Patriots

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

NFL Notes: Patriots Free Agency Awards Edition

Patriots new weapons getting acquainted

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

Resetting Pats roster after busy first week of free agency

One-on-one with Henry Anderson: 'It's cool to be a part of a big free agent class'

Jalen Mills: 'Can't wait to go out and compete with these guys'

One-on-one with TE Hunter Henry

Patriots Sign 10 Free Agents

Report: Patriots lock up four-time captain David Andrews on four-year deal

Report: Patriots bringing back Nick Folk

Patrick Chung announces his retirement

Patriots.com News Blitz - 11/8/2006

Nov 08, 2006 at 02:15 AM

The Boston Globe's Mike Reiss reports on injured Patriots safety Rodney Harrison. According to a league source, Harrison suffered a broken scapula (commonly known as the shoulder blade) in Sunday night's game. The injury won't require surgery, although a timetable for Harrison's return is unknown.

The Boston Herald's John Tomase also reports on Harrison's injury, citing a league sources as well. Harrison suffered a similar injury on his other shoulder back in 1999, when he was still playing with the Chargers. Harrison, 34, was out for 10 of the last 11 games of the season that year. He also went down with a season-ending knee injury last season.

Alan Greenberg of the Hartford Courant reports on Harrison and the injury he suffered against the Colts. Greenberg predicts that Harrison will not return until December or January, and remembers Harrison talking about how lucky he felt to be playing only a week ago. Harrison will be 34 in December and has recorded more sacks (28.5) than any NFL defensive back.

Mike Reiss of The Boston Globe reports on the purposes and practices surrounding NFL injury reports. The process garnered some extra attention last week when the Patriots and Colts ended up with a combined 39 players on their injury reports. So, 36 percent of the players on active rosters for that game were injured. Of those 39 players, 36 were listed as 'questionable,' meaning they had a 50-50 chance of playing.

The Boston Globe's Patriots Notebook takes a look at what home-field advantage means to the Patriots. They're 2-2 at Gillette Stadium this season and 4-0 on the road. Also included are short pieces on some recent Pats roster moves, the Pats kickoff coverage unit and Jets coach Eric Mangini.

Michael Felger of the Boston Herald reminds you that the regular season is already half-over, but don't worry. Coach Belichick's Patriots always improve as the season progresses. Felger compares first and second-half records over the last few seasons. Felger also talks about rematches in which the Patriots have gotten revenge in recent years.

Eric McHugh of The Patriot Ledger discusses a pass tipped by Kevin Faulk in the final two minutes of the Colts game, which was intercepted. Troy Brown knows just how Faulk feels, because it's happened to him too. "That's just a bad feeling," Brown said.

Glen Farley of The Enterprise offers some criticism of the Pats game plan last Sunday against the Colts. The Patriots terrible run defense begged more running attacks from the Pats, according to Farley. "We just have to do a better job," the head coach reflected. "We have to be more consistent. We have to coach better. We have to play better. We just have to do a better job, that's all."

Michael Parente of the Woonsocket Call reports that the Patriots are over their loss to the Colts and are moving on to the Jets, reminding readers that the Patriots have played 57 consecutive games, including the postseason, without losing in back-to-back games. The New York Jets will try to end that run on Sunday afternoon when they travel to Gillette Stadium, where they haven't't won since December of 2002, which, ironically, marked the last time the Patriots lost consecutive games.

Don't forget to check out USA Today's Inside Slant on the Patriots, updated again today.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

Latest News

Cam Newton debuts new B.E.T. show with guest, Steve Harvey

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots News Blitz 4/1: Kraft opens up about Patriots

QB situation dominates Kraft Q&A session

Draft Spotlight: Pitts wows at Gator Pro Day

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Damien Harris Tries to Pronounce Massachusetts 

We challenged Patriots running back and Kentucky native, Damien Harris, to pronounce some challenging Massachusetts towns.

Devin, Jason McCourty join 'GMFB' and discuss goals for 2021 season

Devin and Jason McCourty join "Good Morning Football" to discuss their 2020 season, free agency and goals for 2021.

Justin Bethel shares thoughts on Patriots' free agency moves

New England Patriots CB Justin Bethel joins "Good Morning Football" to discuss the Patriots' offseason moves, expectations for 2021 in the AFC East and expectations for Cam Newton in 2021.

Patriots All Access: Free Agency Show

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, the team makes a statement during the first week of free agency. In addition, Scott Zolak talks with captain David Andrews, and Bill Belichick gets his haircut for charity. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

One-on-one with David Andrews

Scott Zolak sits down with David Andrews to discuss free agency and what he is looking forward to most after re-signing with the Patriots

Offseason Report: Patriots Veterans Re-Sign

Reportedly, the New England Patriots have re-signed key players from last year's team as well as adding depth at key positions.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising