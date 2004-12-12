Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Nov 08 | 03:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Inside the Locker Room After Patriots Win Over Panthers

Patriots defense priming to lead a playoff push

Patriots Midseason-(ish) Awards

Game Observations: Patriots stay grounded in victory

5 Keys from the Patriots' 24-6 win over Panthers

What Went Right: Patriots stay undefeated on the road

Press Pass: Patriots players react to 24-6 win in Carolina

Game Notes: J.C. Jackson returns interception 88-yards for a touchdown

Bill Belichick 11/7: "Another good effort from our team"

Full Patriots vs. Panthers highlights: NFL Week 9

Mac Jones 11/7: "The defense played lights out"

Can't-Miss Play: J.C. Jackson goes 88 YARDS for pick-six TD

J.C. Jackson reads Darnold like a book for Patriots' third INT

Can't-Miss Play: Jamie Collins has magnetic attraction to football on INT at LOS

Mac Jones fires laser to Hunter Henry for tight window TD

Rhamondre Stevenson's stiff-arm is ridiculously powerful on 13-yard run

Damien Harris rushes for a 3-yard touchdown vs. Carolina Panthers

Rhamondre Stevenson with a spectacular catch and run for a 41-yard gain

Notebook: Bolden always up to the challenge

NFL Week 9: Patriots - Panthers Injury Report

Patriots.com News Blitz 12/13/04

Dec 12, 2004 at 04:00 PM

The Patriots played host to a hot Cincinnati Bengals team yesterday, one that desperately needed a win to keep its playoff hopes alive. At 6-6, the Bengals came to Foxboro winners of four out of their last five, including an improbable come from behind win against the Baltimore Ravens a week ago.

While the Bengals did a good job of hanging around, the Patriots attack proved too much, as the champs held on for a 35-28 win. Check out game reviews from Nick Cafardoof The Boston Globe, Michael Felgerof The Boston Herald, Tom Curranof The Providence Journal, Alan Greenbergof* The Hartford Courant, Michael Parenteof *The Woonsocket Call, and Mike Loweof The Portland Press Herald.

On to the big news of the day….

As we write,Charlie Weis is standing at a podium in South Bend, Indiana, having just been announced as the new head football coach at Notre Dame University. Weis is expected to remain in his role as Patriots offensive coordinator until the end of the season, while beginning his duties as the Irish's top man. This is generally an important time for college recruitment, so it remains to be seen how Weis will approach his double-duty.

Weis, who considers Bill Parcells his greatest influence, worked for the Patriots both under Parcells and Bill Belichick.

Jackie MacMullen of the Globe takes on the Weis story, crediting the offensive mastermind with fueling the development of players like Curtis Martin and Tom Brady. Also on the Weis beat is Felger, Mike Reissof The MetroWest Daily News, Parente, and Tim Weisberg of The Standard Times.

If the Weis story has done anything, it has at the very least overshadowed the main on-field story line of the week: Corey Dillon rushing against a Bengals team for which he toiled for seven seasons. Before the Weis story broke, all anyone seemed to want to talk about was Dillon. Dillon, conversely, refused to discuss the issue last week, as did his teammates.

The day came yesterday, and Dillon made the most of it. Dillon carried 22 times for 88 yards and the game's first touchdown, setting the tone against his former 'mates. Dillon also helped put the game away in the fourth by rushing for a first down with nearly three minutes to go.

Fluto Shinzawa of the Globe, Paul Kenyonof the Journal, Greenberg, and Dan Piresof the Times replay Dillon's day in their respective papers.

The play of yesterday's game seems to be unanimous. Early in the third quarter yesterday, Tom Brady dropped back to pass, and tripped over Dillon. Brady rose to a seated position, and noticing there were no defenders in the immediate area, fired a pass towards the sideline. Patrick Pass was there, and while the play went for just seven yards, it was Brady's wherewithal that excited the crowd. Michael Vegaof the Globe, Kevin Mannixof the Herald, Curran, Reiss, and Lowe detail the unusual play.

Also making more news yesterday was two-way warrior Troy Brown. Brown made two catches for 27 yards in his usual role as wide receiver, but did even more on the other side of the ball. As a defensive back, Brown made two tackles, defensed a pass, and made his third interception of the season. The interception ties Brown with Eugene Wilson for the team lead, an unbelievable fact considering Brown was trained to play D-back just before this season. Rich Thompsonof the Herald and Jim Donaldsonof the Journal sing the praises of the Pats throwback gamer.

Frank Dell'Apa of the Globe gives credit to the defense for creating turnovers at very opportune times. Brown's pick came in the end zone, and Rodney Harrison forced a fumble at the 12-yard line on the Bengals opening drive. That fumble, which came as Cincinnati steamrolled towards the Patriots end zone, enabled the Patriots to continue their streak of scoring first in games, which now stands at 18 in a row.

Dan Venturaof the Herald chronicles the other turnover the Patriots forced yesterday. The Patriots took a 14-7 lead with eight and a half minutes to go in the first half. On the Bengals next play, Carson Palmer threw to T.J Houshmanzadeh on the right sideline. Patriots defensive back Asante Samuel, who missed the last two games with a banged-up shoulder, stepped in front of the pass and took it 34 yards to the house, giving the Patriots a 21-7 lead.

Paul Harber of the Globe writes on Bengals QB Palmer, who looked fairly good before a knee injury took him out of the game in the second half. Palmer, who was injured by a Richard Seymour tackle, finished with 202 passing yards, 2 scores, and the pick, before giving way to veteran back-up Jon Kitna.

In his notebook, Felger contends Seymour was the lone bright spot on the Patriots defense yesterday. Though he had only three tackles, he drew three separate holding calls, which cost the Bengals many crucial yards.

Michael O'Connor of the Herald lauds David Patten for stepping up in the absence of David Givens, the team's leading receiver. Patten made five catches for 107 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown strike from Brady.

In the Journal, Kenyon describes a similarly timely performance from the tight ends. Christian Fauriaand Jed Weaver saw significant time against the Bengals with starting tight end Daniel Graham out with a rib injury. The pair combined for five catches, including a 17-yard touchdown catch by Fauria.

In The Union Leader, Ian Clark provides his notebook. Clark reviews the game, looks at possible replacements for Weis, updates Dillon's pursuit of the New England rushing record, and gives game MVP honors to Brady.

Ask the writers of PFW your questions >>
Read all of the AskPFW Responses >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots defense priming to lead a playoff push

Patriots Midseason-(ish) Awards

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/8

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Panthers presented by CarMax

NFL Announces Nominees For Salute to Service Award Presented By USAA

Game Observations: Patriots stay grounded in victory

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Inside the Locker Room After Patriots Win Over Panthers

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 24-6 week 9 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Watch Bill Belichick's speech to the players, find out who received game balls and Matthew Slater breaks down the team in the locker room huddle.

Bill Belichick 11/8: "We hung in there and battled"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, November 8, 2021

What Went Right: Patriots stay undefeated on the road

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 24-6 victory against the Carolina Panthers.

Press Pass: Patriots players react to 24-6 win in Carolina

Patriots players Mac Jones, Jamie Collins, David Andrews and others address the media following the week 9 victory against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Bill Belichick 11/7: "Another good effort from our team"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Matthew Judon 11/7: "It's one week at a time"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 7, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots Hall of Fame Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 23, 2021 for inductees Richard Seymour and Tracy Sormanti.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising