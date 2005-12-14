 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered & Patriots Catch 22 Thu Apr 30 - 02:00 PM | Tue May 05 - 11:55 AM

Forged in Foxborough Episode 4: Warriors

Patriots First-Round Draft Pick Caleb Lomu Discusses his Draft Experience | Patriots All Access

Patriots All Access: Draft Recap, Caleb Lomu and Ryan Cowden Interviews

Patriots Unfiltered 4/30: Gronk to Pats HOF, Draft/Reported UDFA Analysis, Offseason Talk

Rob Gronkowski Voted by Fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

Rob Gronkowski 4/29: "We all had one goal and it was to be champions"

Patriots Catch-22 4/29: Full Draft Recap, Pick-by-Pick Patriots Analysis, Rob Gronkowski to Pats HOF Reaction

Best Moments from Rob Gronkowski Patriots Hall of Fame Career

Film Review: Breaking Down Second-Round Pick Gabe Jacas and How the Edge Rusher Fits Into the Patriots Defense

Hunter Henry and Robert Spillane Press Conferences 4/28

Patriots Release RB Elijah Mitchell

Patriots Unfiltered 4/28: Draft Recap & Takeaways, Roster Updates, Reports on Undrafted Free Agent Signings

Breaking Down Caleb Lomu, Gabe Jacas, Eli Raridon & the Rest of the Patriots 2026 NFL Draft Class

Film Review: Breaking Down Third-Round Pick Eli Raridon and How the Tight End Fits Into the Patriots Offense

Patriots Release WR John Jiles and TE Marshall Lang

Terrell Jennings, Julian Ashby each 'draft' new furry friend at Pawtriots Dog Adoption & Draft Watch Party

Film Review: Breaking Down First-Round Pick Caleb Lomu and His Fit in the Patriots Offensive Line

Nancy Meier Makes Her Final NFL Draft Pick After 50+ Years With New England

Analysis: Breaking Down Every Selection for the Patriots in the 2026 NFL Draft

Meet the Patriots 2026 Draft Class

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Patriots.com News Blitz - 12/14/05

In today's news blitz, the Boston Herald reports on the signing of offensive lineman Ross Tucker.  The Boston Globe takes a look at the Bucs defense.  The Boston Herald takes a look at the improvement of the Pats' red zone defense.

Dec 14, 2005 at 01:00 AM

Michael Felger of the Boston Herald reports that New England signed free agent offensive lineman Ross Tucker yesterday. To make room on the roster, the Patriots waived running back Michael Cloud. They also released guard Ryan Krug from the practice squad yesterday.

Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe writes that the 2005 Bucs aren't the 2002 Bucs, who held opponents to 12.25 points per game, but they're limiting teams to just over 16 points a game. Defensive tackle Anthony McFarland may not play Saturday, but they have received such a boost from former Boston College star Chris Hovan, reborn as a nose tackle, that they may rotate a few tackles in McFarland's spot inside of ends Simeon Rice and Greg Spires. The defense has allowed the fewest first downs in the league (195) and only 6 first-possession points (both field goals), second to the Broncos, who have allowed only 3. They're seventh overall in stopping teams on third down (34.5 percent) and are allowing only 92.85 rushing yards per game (fifth).

The *Boston Globe* reports that Walter J. ''Walt" Cudzik, who helped anchor the offensive line of the original Boston Patriots, died Sunday at his home in Gulf Shores, Ala., of congestive heart failure, according to his son David. He was 73. Mr. Cudzik, a center, joined the Patriots in the American Football League's inaugural year, 1960. He played in all 56 games from 1960 through 1963 and was named captain.

Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe writes that barring a complete collapse by the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Peyton Manning seems likely to be named the NFL's Most Valuable Player. But the quarterback of the home team is also putting up MVP numbers. Tom Brady's 91.3 rating is the second-best of his career (92.6 last season). He leads the league with 3,630 yards, 1,558 of which have come after the catch, also best in the league. He's had 20 passes dropped and only four passes deflected. Brady, who is coming off one of the gutsiest performances of his career against Buffalo -- he played most of the game with an injured left leg -- has a 103.1 rating at Gillette Stadium. He also leads the NFL with 28 plays of 25 yards or better.

Michael Felger of the Boston Herald offers a story on the Patriots red zone defense. Strong red zone defense was always thought to be a given on Bill Belichick-coached teams. That's what made the Patriots' plunge to the bottom of the league in that category this season so shocking. But that worm has turned. There is now a growing list of encouraging trends with the Pats, and their play defending the goal line is near the top of it (right next to the run defense). It's one of the reasons you have to start taking them seriously again. The Pats have allowed just one red zone touchdown over the past three games, including a string of six straight trips by the opponent without a TD. Even in recent games where the Pats' defense struggled as a whole, the red zone was a bright spot.

Steve Buckley of the Boston Herald takes a look at Patriots rookie cornerback Ellis Hobbs. After a stellar four-year career at Iowa State, Hobbs was selected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft. In a perfect Patriots world, he would have been granted the luxury of being eased into the game plan, but this season has been anything but perfect. Injuries to the likes of Tyrone Poole, Chad Scott, Duane Starks and others have forced the Pats to field a patchwork defensive backfield, which has translated to more playing time for Hobbs than anyone anticipated.

Eric McHugh of the Patriot Ledger writes that through 11 weeks of an up-and-down season, New England had been averaging 27 minutes 51 seconds of possession, putting them in the red since it's a 60-minute game. That average, by the way, left them in a tie for 27th in the NFL (with the one-win Houston Texans, of all teams), ahead of only the Jets, 49ers, Browns and Dolphins. Over the last two games, though, the Patriots have become ball hogs. Two weeks ago, they held the ball for a robust 38:10 against the Jets in a 16-3 victory. Then they topped that in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday to the tune of 41:59 in a 35-7 blowout of the Bills. It was the most time of possession the Patriots have recorded in a non-overtime game since Belichick became coach in 2000. They had the ball for 43:50 in an OT triumph in Houston in 2003, but more than seven minutes of that came in the extra period. "Hey, it's always a plus," receiver Troy Brown said yesterday on WEEI-AM. ''The offense must be doing something right when you've got the ball that long."

Mike Reiss of the Boston Globe offers his daily sports blog with Patriots notes. Reiss also offers his latest mailbag where he answers your questions.

Michael Felger of the Boston Herald offers his weekly Patriots report card. The lowest grade of a C went out to the Patriots special teams, who allowed Terrence McGee to rack up 126 return yards on five attempts.

Tom Curran of the Providence Journal offers his daily sports blog with Patriots notes and commentary.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Rob Gronkowski Voted by Fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

Film Review: Breaking Down Second-Round Pick Gabe Jacas and How the Edge Rusher Fits Into the Patriots Defense

Patriots Release RB Elijah Mitchell

Film Review: Breaking Down Third-Round Pick Eli Raridon and How the Tight End Fits Into the Patriots Offense

Patriots Release WR John Jiles and TE Marshall Lang

Terrell Jennings, Julian Ashby each 'draft' new furry friend at Pawtriots Dog Adoption & Draft Watch Party

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots First-Round Draft Pick Caleb Lomu Discusses his Draft Experience | Patriots All Access

Ryan Cowden Discusses the Patriots 2026 Draft Class and More | Patriots All Access

Patriots All Access: Draft Recap, Caleb Lomu and Ryan Cowden Interviews

Player Poll: What Would You Name Your Horse in the Kentucky Derby

Patriots Unfiltered 4/30: Gronk to Pats HOF, Draft/Reported UDFA Analysis, Offseason Talk

Dre'Mont Jones and Alijah Vera-Tucker | Player Media Availability 4/30

Rob Gronkowski 4/29: "We all had one goal and it was to be champions"

Patriots Catch-22 4/29: Full Draft Recap, Pick-by-Pick Patriots Analysis, Rob Gronkowski to Pats HOF Reaction

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Rob Gronkowski Voted by Fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

Meet the Patriots 2026 Draft Class

Analysis: Breaking Down Every Selection for the Patriots in the 2026 NFL Draft

Photos: Behind the scenes inside the Patriots Draft Room during the 2026 NFL Draft

Future Patriots Opponents: 2026 through 2030

Forged in Foxborough Episode 4: Warriors

Advertising