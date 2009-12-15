Patriots.com News Blitz - 12/15/2009

Between being sent home for being late to a team meeting, allegedly taking plays off and having a subpar game Sunday against the Panthers, WR Randy Moss has found himself in the spotlight lately for all the wrong reasons. That being said, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick supports his star receiver, especially when scrutinized by players around the league. "I have a lot of respect for Randy," Belichick said according to the Boston Globe. "I think he's one of our best players. I think if you watch other teams defend him, they think the same way. Other than these two guys from Carolina after they lost another game, I guess they didn't think that way. They haven't won a lot of games."

Former NFL WR Cris Carter, who was a teammate and mentor to Randy Mosswith the Minnesota Vikings, said he's "very disappointed" in Moss regarding taking plays off according to the Boston Herald. Carter added that he thought Moss had matured over the years.

Patriots LB Pierre Woodshas made it clear he wants to contribute in any way possible. He currently leads in special teams tackles with 16 according to the Boston Herald and got the nod to start Sunday on defense in the absence of LB Adalius Thomas.

The Providence Journal's Robert Lee suggests rookie T Sebastian Vollmeris "arguably just as good, if not better, than New England veteran tackles Matt Lightand Nick Kaczur." Vollmer had the duty of stopping DL Julius Peppers, a speedy pash-rusher known for getting to the quarterback quickly. The offensive line yielded only one quarterback hurry to Peppers.