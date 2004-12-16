Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Tue Nov 29 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

10 to Watch: Patriots-Bills meet in key AFC East battle

Win two tickets to the Patriots vs. Bills game

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

How Jonathan Jones' daughter Skylar inspired idea for My Cause My Cleats

How personal tragedy behind Tyquan Thornton's first NFL touchdown inspired his My Cause My Cleats platform

Pats begin Bills prep needing "best game"

Retracing Edelman's improbable rise on 'A Football Life'

Bill Belichick 11/27: "We're going to need to play our best game"

Pats defense readies for another tilt with Josh Allen, Bills

After Further Review: Patriots Get QB Mac Jones Back on Track With Familiar Script on Offense

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Vikings presented by CarMax

Patriots offense comes to life vs. Vikings

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Vikings on Thanksgiving Night

7 Keys from Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings

Pool Report: Interview with NFL Senior VP of Officiating Walt Anderson

Patriots vs. Vikings Highlights | NFL Week 12

Bill Belichick 11/24: "We just came up short"

Mac Jones 11/24: "I thought we played with a lot of effort and toughness"

Photos: Patriots at Vikings Week 12

Patriots.com News Blitz 12/17/04

The Patriots feel they have some work to do in their remaining three games, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Last week the only thing they did to stop the Bengals was score more points, something that would be difficult to do against a team like the Indianapolis Colts in the playoffs.

Dec 16, 2004 at 04:00 PM

As is the case every week, Bill Belichick extended high praise to the Patriots next opponent. As Michael Vega writes in The Boston Globe, the team receiving Beli-praise this week is the 2-11 Miami Dolphins. Belichick was quick to point out yesterday that the Dolphins boast the NFL's eighth-ranked defense, and the second-best pass defense. It should be noted that the last time these two teams met, in October, Tom Brady was held to a career low 76 passing yards.

As Vega points out in his notebook, there was one miscue during the last meeting with the Dolphins. Stud kicker Adam Vinatieri pushed a 47-yard field goal attempt wide right in the Patriots 24-10 win, marking his only miss of the season.

Michael Felger of The Boston Herald reports from the Patriots locker room, where the desire for defensive improvement is palpable. Felger points out that the veteran presence in the locker room keeps the Patriots grounded, as they know they must improve their defensive performance before they get to the playoffs.

In his notebook, Felger highlights the importance of tight end Daniel Graham in the running game. Graham remains questionable for Monday's game with a rib injury.

Michael O'Connor of the Herald spotlights special teams star Larry Izzo, who made the Pro Bowl during his time as a Miami Dolphin.

O'Connor also features Graham's potential replacement, Christian Fauria, who filled in very well last week, catching a 17-yard touchdown pass.

Gordon Forbes of USA Today has a story on Charlie Weis, and his newest challenge: juggling two of the highest profile jobs in football.

Tom Curran of The Providence Journal looks back at the Cincinnati game, in which the Patriots were duped by a fake field goal, and asserts the team will be on high alert the rest of the way.

In his notebook, Curran reviews kind words from Dolphin Jason Taylor regarding the job Brady has done in New England. Taylor has watched Brady mature through their two annual meetings. In Brady's second career start, back in 2001, he was knocked around by the Miami defense, and Taylor scooped up a Brady fumble, returning it for a score. Since then, Brady is 5-2 against Taylor's squad.

Alan Greenberg of The Hartford Courant picks up one of the year's best stories, contending that Troy Brown may be seeing more and more time at defensive back as we go down the stretch. It is safe to say that the Brown experiment has been a great success, and he has developed into one of the more reliable defenders in the secondary.

Mike Lowe of The Portland Press Herald reviews the off-field developments that have contributed greatly to the downfall of the once-dangerous Miami franchise.

Ian Clark of The Union Leader provides a very interesting look at the Patriots forgotten players. As Clark points out, life on the practice squad is difficult. While you are but a half step from the big time, should you fall the other way, you are out of a job.

Michael Parente of The Woonsocket Call discusses the job Jim Bates has done as Miami's interim coach since replacing Dave Wannstedt. Bates, a Belichick assistant in Cleveland, has done a decent job with the 'Fins, though his changes have not translated into W's. He will certainly provide a different look than the one Miami gave the Pats in October.

In his notebook, Parente updates Ty Law's progress, noting that though it is unlikely Law will play Monday night, we can expect to see him soon.

Ask the writers of PFW your questions >>
Read all of the AskPFW Responses >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

news

Patriots 2014 Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend. We will be updating this feature regularly to reflect changes in any of the mocks represented.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

How personal tragedy behind Tyquan Thornton's first NFL touchdown inspired his My Cause My Cleats platform

How Jonathan Jones' daughter Skylar inspired idea for My Cause My Cleats

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

10 to Watch: Patriots-Bills meet in key AFC East battle

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Robert Kraft surprises Devin McCourty ahead of his 200th game

Patriots Captain Devin McCourty was surprised at his weekly media availability by owner Robert Kraft for a special presentation ahead of his 200th game with New England.

Hunter Henry 11/28: "I think there are some things we can build on"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Monday, November 28, 2022.

Matthew Judon on Devin McCourty's 200th career game 11/28: "That's a pretty impressive feat"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Monday, November 28, 2022.

Press Pass: Preparing for Divisional Matchup with Buffalo

Patriots players Ja'Whaun Bentley, Mac Jones Jalen Mills, Rhamondre Stevenson, Deatrich Wise Jr. and more discuss preparing for the Thursday night divisional matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 11/27: "We're excited about the opportunity"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Mac Jones on Buffalo 11/27: "It's a great defense and a big challenge"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising