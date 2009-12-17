Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots.com News Blitz - 12/17/2009

In today’s blitz, the defense is hobbled, Bill Belichick comments about injuries, one source answers if Randy Moss was taking plays off and read about a match up that has hurt the Patriots in the past.

Dec 17, 2009 at 12:00 AM

It's unknown if NT Vince Wilfork and DL Ty Warren will be active Sunday against the Buffalo Bills as both are hampered by injuries according to the Boston Globe. Wilfork has started every game this season and Warren has missed just one, a Week 10 loss at the Colts. It's likely Titus Adams, Myron Pryor and Mike Wrightwill all see time if both Wilfork and Warren are inactive.

Bill Belichick on the state of injuries (Boston Globe): "You've got to fight through it," said Belichick. "You've got to rely on your depth and a lot of times your ability for players to play more than one position, so you can get those things covered. That's certainly a challenge."

Was WR Randy Moss"dogging" it? ESPN analyst Merril Hoge comments on the matter according to the Boston Herald.

ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss explains a key match up on Sunday involving T Matt Light. Click here to find out what it is.

NBC Sports suggests the Colts have recently "eclipsed New England as the NFL's best-run organization." Two reasons, according to the story, are because they've won more games than the Patriots this decade and set the NFL record of 22 straight regular-season wins, surpassing the Pats' record.

Profootballweekly.com listed WR Randy Moss No.1 as the ten most intriguing players of Week 15. Click here to read more.

*Sports Illustrated *predicts the Patriots to win their final three games against Buffalo, Jacksonville and Houston. This prediction has the Patriots passing the Bengals for the No. 3 seed and entering the playoffs with a record of 11-5. However, that seed could change if both teams finish 11-5 or 10-6. Click here find out how it will be decided.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

