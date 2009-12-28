Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Sep 29 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

10 to Watch: Rodgers, tough Packers D provide another big test for Pats

Bill Belichick 9/28: "Brian [Hoyer] will be ready to go if he has to be ready to go"

Game Preview: Patriots at Packers

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Packers

NFL Notes: Mac Jones could benefit from some time off

Patriots Mailbag: How to round out the offense

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/26: "Just trying to do the right things to recover"

Jones, Pats defense look to build off takeaways

Mac Jones 9/26: "Just taking it day by day"

After Further Review: Mac Jones Attacking More Downfield in Second Season With Patriots

Bill Belichick on WEEI 9/26: "We need to keep working, keep improving"

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Ravens

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways from the Patriots Loss to the Ravens in Week 3

Ravens vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 3

Bill Belichick 9/25: "We had too many mistakes today"

Every DeVante Parker catch in 156-yard game Week 3

Photos: Patriots vs. Ravens Week 3

Nick Folks' 50-yard FG before halftime trims Pats' deficit to one

Mac Jones runs it in himself for 3-yard TD

Jonathan Jones intercepts Lamar Jackson pass

Patriots.com News Blitz - 12/28/2009

In today's blitz, Tom Brady reacts to clinching the division crown and who is the Patriots’ playoff opponent? Also, one source believes the team should rest starters, read a statistic on Tom Brady through the air, Wes Welker sets a record, learn a few opponents for next season and the run game has i

Dec 28, 2009 at 12:00 AM

QB Tom Brady expressed relief in winning the AFC East title and clinching a playoff berth according to the Providence Journal, especially after missing out on postseason play a season ago. "You start out in the beginning of January not making the playoffs, and then how are you going to prepare the team through the offseason program and the mini-camps and training camp to have this opportunity to play for this, where last year we were hoping for people to lose to have an opportunity to make the playoffs? There's no greater opportunity for us as athletes, with two games remaining, to cinch up the division with a win."

Yesterday's victory over the Jaguars guaranteed the Patriots' 12th division title and 17th playoff berth.

Although the Patriots would like to prepare for their first-round playoff game, it will have to wait. The Boston Herald says no playoff scenario will be complete until late Sunday night when the Bengals visit the Jets in a nationally televised game. The Bengals have already clinched the AFC North while the Jets control their own destiny.

Will the Patriots rest their starters in the regular season finale against the Houston Texans? A *Boston Globe *story believes that is the best option. According to the story, the team should rest key players with nagging injuries, namely QB Tom Brady, NT Vince Wilforkand DL Ty Warren. "We could definitely benefit from some rest this coming week," Warren said. "We just have to see what's in the coach's plans and what way he wants to go with it."

Boston Globe: QB Tom Bradypassed the 4,000-yard passing mark for the third time in his career.

WR Wes Welkershined once again yesterday against the Jaguars, collecting 13 passes for 138 yards. According to the Boson Herald, Welker's 122 receptions surpassed his own team record for catches in a season. Currently, he leads the league in catches and has accomplished this feat despite missing two games due to a knee injury.

Feel like looking ahead to next season? If so, here is a list of 2010 opponents according to ESPN Boston.

The Patriots run game solidified a balanced offensive attack Sunday in a convincing victory. The combination of Laurence Maroney, Sammy Morris, Kevin Faulk and Fred Taylor totaled 197 yards good for a season high. Morris was quick to offer credit to the offensive line, which also yielded no sacks to QB Tom Brady. "It always starts up front," Morris said according to ESPN Boston. "We have a lot of ability up front, some talent, some big guys, some agile guys. Tom [Brady] made the alert [to change the play] and we were able to get in the right position to make a good play."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

news

Patriots 2014 Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend. We will be updating this feature regularly to reflect changes in any of the mocks represented.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

How Deatrich Wise Turned Into an Every-Down Player for the Patriots Defense

Transcript: Brian Hoyer Press Conference 9/28

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference

Week 4: Patriots - Packers Injury Report

10 to Watch: Rodgers, tough Packers D provide another big test for Pats

Game Preview: Patriots at Packers

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

David Andrews 9/28: "Every team we are going to play is going to be a great team"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Brian Hoyer 9/28: "I have a great confidence level in all of our guys"

Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer addresses the media on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Devin McCourty on Hoyer's experience level: "He's a guy who taken snaps on a lot of different teams, in a lot of different situations"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Bill Belichick 9/28: "Brian [Hoyer] will be ready to go if he has to be ready to go"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Sights and Sounds: Week 3 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Get an inside look at the Patriots 26-37 loss against the Baltimore Ravens in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.

Jerod Mayo 9/27: "Everyone across the league is trying to figure out who they are"

20220927JMAYOPC

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising