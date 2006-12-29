Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Oct 16 | 07:25 AM - 06:00 PM

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas

8 Keys from Patriots loss to Raiders

Rhamondre Stevenson bursts in for 1-yard TD

Nearly intercepted pass goes for a first down to Montgomery

Ezekiel Elliott powers past goal line for first TD as a Patriot

Rhamondre Stevenson's 15-yard run marks RB's longest of '23 so far

Mike Gesicki's remarkable shoestring catch goes for 15-yard gain

Ryland nails 43-yard field goal to cut Raiders lead to 7 points

Bourne weaves between defenders for 36-yard gain

Can't-Miss Play: Jabrill Peppers' hit-stick tackle vs. Adams sparks Tavai's INT

Inactive Analysis: Rookie QB Malik Cunningham Officially Active vs. Raiders as Primary Backup to Mac Jones

Week 6 Inactives: Patriots at Raiders

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Analysis: Patriots Sign QB/WR Malik Cunningham to 53-Man Roster, Activate WR Tyquan Thornton in Series of Roster Moves

Patriots Make a Series of Transactions

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

PRO Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots at Raiders

10 to Watch: Patriots face familiar foes in Las Vegas

Patriots Gameplan: A Plan for the Patriots to Get Back on Track vs. the Raiders 

Unfiltered Roundtable: Raiders threats, x-factors and which Patriots must step up

Patriots.com News Blitz - 12/29/2006

In today's News Blitz... The Patriots newly signed punter speaks out about his problems at Carolina and Denver.

Dec 29, 2006 at 03:55 AM

Mike Reiss of The Boston Globe offers a feature on punter Todd Sauerbrun, who signed a one-year contract with the Patriots a week ago today. Sauerbrun took time to speak with reporters yesterday in an effort to clarify some things about his past, including his four-game suspension from the start of the 2006 season for testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance ephedra.

Albert Breer of the Boston Herald also reports on Sauerbrun, saying, "Sauerbrun wants to set the record straight about the steroid rumors that have followed him through recent years. The problem is, he can't. The new Patriots punter has been advised to keep quiet on the issue, and in his first meeting with the local press corps yesterday, that's what he tried to do. Also included are Patriots notes.

Joe McDonald of The Providence Journal also reports on Sauerbrun. "I didn't think it would be this long until I would be somewhere, I really didn't," said Sauerbrun. "But here I am. I have a job and I'm going to make the best of this opportunity. I'm fortunate to be with the Patriots because they have a shot at taking this all the way, and I just want to help and be a part of it."

The Boston Globe's Mike Reiss reports that the NFL reviewed Ingram's hit on Brady, a few days after speculation that Ingram speared Brady died down. "It was reviewed, and it was a legal hit," NFL vice president of public relations Greg Aiello said yesterday. Although Ingram won't be fined, Jaguars coach Jack Del Rio might not be as fortunate. Aiello said the NFL was aware of remarks by Del Rio on the Jaguars' website, in which he appeared to advocate the illegal tactic of spearing against Brady. "They should've speared him then," Del Rio said on Jaguars.com. "Considering Tom's great games over the years against Jack Del Rio's defenses, you can understand the frustration," Belichick said. "I'm all for supporting your players, but it was a little surprising to hear he said that."

Steve Buckley of the Boston Herald reports on Brady. "Save for making only cameos at practice the last couple of days, Brady has given no indication that his back is a mass of woe. It's not like he was pushed through the locker room in a wheelchair yesterday; to the contrary, he bounced in and out of the room with his customary, carefree gait, and he even stopped to listen in for a bit as backup quarterback Matt Cassel was holding court with the 1,246 media representatives who show up at Gillette Stadium each day," writes Buckley.

The Boston Globe's Christopher Gasper reports on backup quarterback Matt Cassel, who revealed that he took all of Tom Brady's reps on Wednesday at practice. Brady, who has made 104 consecutive starts, including playoffs, is listed as probable for the game with a right shoulder injury, as he has been all season. But he took a big hit from Jacksonville's Clint Ingram last Sunday. Also included are Patriots notes.

Michael Parente of The Woonsocket Call reports that Cassel is preparing for an expanded role Sunday in Tennessee. "You never know," Cassel said. "The coach hasn't told me anything, so I'm going out preparing and trying to get ready to go. If I get called on, hopefully I'm ready to go. I feel like I'm ready to go. That's how I'm approaching this week."

Joe McDonald of The Providence Journal reports on Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel, who's put up Pro Bowl-caliber numbers this season, including eight interceptions. "This is my fourth year and I've got a lot of experience," he said. "I've played against some of the best players in the league. The game has slowed down a little bit for me. The first couple of years it was fast, but this year it has slowed down."

The Boston Herald's Steve Buckley talks to seasoned veteran QB Vinny Testaverde, who's been in the NFL since 1987. "Watch the replay on television and it shows us on the sideline," said Testaverde. "When Tom gets hit, you can see the entire bench kind of jump forward a bit and hold its breath. It wasn't just the way he got hit. It was the sound of it as well."

Alan Greenberg of the Hartford Courant reports on Titans QB Vince Young. He has roughly half as many rushing yards as Michael Vick but may soon be twice the quarterback. "We do [both] run the ball pretty well," Titans quarterback Vince Young said on a conference call this week. "But at the same time, I try to look to pass first. I try to sit in the pocket and deliver the ball downfield. When everything is not going right, that's when I try to use my legs. I think that's the difference between us."

Tom King of The Telegraph also reports on Young. Even though the Titans are ranked 30th in passing offense in the league. Belichick said it best: The Titans are 8-7 after an 0-5 start and the main reason is Vince Young, who will likely be the NFL's Rookie of the Year despite some heavy competition. "We expected him to be a good player," Titans coach Jeff Fisher said. "We were very, very surprised at his progress early on through the off-season and into training camp. There was no doubt in our minds that he was going to become a starter this year."

Jennifer Toland of The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports that Brady will play Sunday. Also included is a piece on the Pats defense, which can set a record for fewest points allowed per game in the season finale. They're allowing an average of 14.27 points per game this year.

Eric McHugh of The Patriot Ledger offers safety Rodney Harrison's thoughts on injured linebacker Junior Seau. "Like he told me, it's just a dream to be able to play here in New England," Harrison, 34, said. "I think the fans and you guys (in the media) truly respect him because the guy was a true pro, he worked hard, and he's what football is about."

Everyone knows hot dogs taste good, writes Sandy Coleman of The Boston Globe, "but who knew that the sales of hot dogs and other munchies at Gillette Stadium help feed a network of community organizations." Stadium management allows more than four dozen area groups -- ranging from Temple Beth Am in Randolph to Habitat for Humanity -- to run the 50 concession stands during Patriots games, concerts, and other events. In return for their labor, the groups keep 14.5 percent of what they take in. Gillette, which provides the goods, keeps the rest.

Don't forget to check out USA Today's Inside Slant on the Patriots.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/15

8 Keys from Patriots loss to Raiders

Game Notes: Bill Belichick coaches in his 500th career game

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Raiders Week 6

Las Vegas Raiders Postgame Quotes 10/15

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones 10/15: "Wasn't clean enough, across the board...Hard to win like that"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Bill Belichick 10/15: "Didn't quite make enough plays"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/15: "We've still got hope"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Kendrick Bourne 10/15: "It's up to us to look ourselves in the mirror and see who we are"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

David Andrews 10/15: "When there's lows, the only thing you can do is fight your way out of it"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 10/15: "We're going to keep working"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media on Sunday, October 15, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising