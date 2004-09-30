Patriots.com News Blitz

**Nick Cafardo** of The Boston Globe writes Bills coach Mike Mularkey has given his players copies of Michael Holley's new book "Patriots Reign" as a way of motivating them for Sunday's game. "The book -- which features disparaging remarks by coach Bill Belichick on the struggling Buffalo franchise -- has provided bulletin board material for the 0-2 Bills, who are desperate for a spark and host the 2-0 Patriots Sunday," writes Cafardo.

Cafardo also takes a look at new Patriots tight end **Jed Weaver**. "Weaver is in because rookie No. 1 pick Benjamin Watson is on injured reserve and out for the season after undergoing knee surgery. Weaver was cut by the Broncos in the preseason," writes Cafardo.

**Bill Griffith** of the Globe has a feature on the unveiling of the new Patriots.com website. "In August, 1.2 million users visited the Patriots' website, www.patriots.com," writes Griffith. "Chances are, those who returned to the team's Internet home this week noticed only minor cosmetic changes, not the complete overhaul that has been done behind the scenes over the past seven months."

**Michael Felger** of The Boston Herald suggests, with the recent injuries to Ben Watson and Deion Branch, this might be the week that Troy Brown's name reappears next to some gaudy numbers. "Naturally, Brown is eager to see the ball again. But just as he's done since Bill Belichick first asked him to play defense at the start of camp, he said yesterday that he'll continue to do whatever is asked of him," writes Felger.

**Steve Conroy** of the Herald explains how Weaver was available to join the defending Super Bowl Champions more than three weeks into the season.

Conroy also reports that **Eugene Wilson** has been named AFC Defensive Player of the month for September, despite having had a bye week during that timeframe. "Wilson has been a safety for just a little over a year now, but there are some people at the National Football League offices who believe he's already pretty good at the position," writes Conroy.

Felger points out that this week's game in Buffalo will be a reunion for Patriots 2004 first-round draft pick Vince Wilfork, and Bills 2003 first-round draft pick Willis McGahee. McGahee and Wilfork were teammates at The University of Miami, and Wilfork was present when McGahee suffered his well-documented knee injury in the 2003 Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State. "Wilfork said he can still remember watching in horror as McGahee got hurt," writes Felger.

In The Providence Journal, **Tom Curran** questions whether Jed Weaver's acknowledgement of the Pats winning streak or his gratuitous use of the word dynasty may affect the team's fortunes. "Somewhere in the Patriots' offices, curtains spontaneously ripped from top to bottom and computers flickered off and then on again," writes Curran. "A coach's headset, left on a counter in the stadium, melted. The tip of Bill Belichick's pencil snapped off mid-scheme. Quarterback Tom Brady felt suddenly fuzzy. When the fuzziness cleared, he felt just a little indecisive."

**Jim Donaldson** of the Journal writes the Patriots are living in the present, and thus are not allowing themselves to focus on their much-ballyhooed winning streak. "It's the biggest game of the Patriots' season because it's the game the Patriots are playing this week," writes Donaldson.

Curran's notebook features Weaver, Wilson's award, and the latest injury list for Sunday's game.

The Standard-Times runs an AP article by **John Wawrow** highlighting the unpredictable nature of the Patriots multi-faceted offense. "The versatile passing attack has opened up New England's running game, which is led by Dillon, the former Cincinnati Bengals star acquired in a trade last April," writes Wawrow. "With 244 yards on 47 rushes this season, Dillon is averaging a heady 5.2 yards per carry."

**Michael Parente** of The Woonsocket Call writes Drew Bledsoe can still pose problems if given time in the pocket. "Five days ago, an agitated Drew Bledsoe squashed any thoughts of a quarterback controversy in Buffalo by sternly declaring he's the man in charge 'and that's the way it's going to be,'" writes Parente.