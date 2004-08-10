Hey Patriots fans... we have you covered. Let Patriots.com be your personal clipping service. Patriots.com News Blitz will scan the newspapers and Internet for everything Patriots and serve it to you every morning, Monday through Friday. Be sure to check-out Patriots.com News Blitz every day for the latest on what's being written about your favorite team.

The Boston Globe's **Michael Smith** takes a look at some of the players competing to make the team. "With the exhibition opener Friday night and the first roster cut (to 65 players) three weeks away, this is a critical juncture in camp for "fringe" players battling for jobs," writes Smith.

Smith also has an update on Rosevelt Colvin, who took yet another step forward yesterday by seeing his first in-practice contact.

Also in today's Globe, **Marc Carig** features second-year man Tully Banta-Cain and his efforts to move from the defensive line to linebacker. "From the outside, Banta-Cain has a knack for pressuring the quarterback. But the challenge rests in learning to drop back into coverage," reports Carig.

In what could be great news for the Patriots, Michael Felger reports in The Boston Herald that the team is close to reaching an agreement with holdout Ben Watson.

Felger takes us through the various positional battles that have developed during training camp as well.

"The National Football League will kick off its 2004 season at Gillette Stadium Sept. 9 with a star-studded showcase of live musical talent - Mary J. Blige, Destiny's Child, Elton John, Toby Keith and Lenny Kravitz," reports **Gayle Fee** and **Laura Raposa** of The Boston Herald. They add that "the only 'wardrobe malfunction' the league expects is if Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady drops his helmet!"

**Paul Kenyon** of The Providence Journal has an article on Roman Phifer, whom he describes as "the consummate Belichick player -- smart, polished, quiet and versatile."

Kenyon also takes you around camp in today's notebook.

**Alan Greenberg** of The Hartford Courant depicts the Patriots' newfound depth on the defensive line. Although losing Ted Washington was big (literally and figuratively), he will be replaced by "340-pound former Bear Keith Traylor and University of Miami rookie Vince Wilfork, the Patriots' first-round draft pick," writes Greenberg.

**Mike Reiss** of The Metrowest Daily News projects the possible tight end twosome of Ben Watson and Daniel Graham. "The Patriots would become the first team since the 1995 Jets (Johnny Mitchell, Kyle Brady) to line up with two first-round tight ends drafted by the original club," says Reiss.

Reiss also reports on the impending return of Matt Light. Light, who started all 19 games last year, is recovering from an appendectomy. " When he's not on the field, the offensive line is not only void of one of its most athletic players, but also quarterback Tom Brady's blind-side protector," writes Reiss.

**Michael Parente** of The Woonsocket Call adds to the news about Light. "The sooner I get back out there, the better, but I'll take it day by day now. When it happens, it happens. I'll be back before long," Light told Parente.