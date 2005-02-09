Patriots.com News Blitz 2/10/05

Official website of the New England Patriots

Feb 09, 2005

Nick Cafardo of The Boston Globe leads off with a report on Patriots defensive backs coach Eric Mangini. Mangini is reportedly being sought by the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins to become their defensive coordinator, the same position the Patriots hope he will accept here. Mangini has ties in all three places, and while then other teams may offer more money, it appears Mangini has a loyalty to head coach Bill Belichick, evidenced by his rejecting of an offer to take over the Raiders coordinator job a year ago. Mangini is expected to announce his decision as early as today.

Alan Greenberg of The Hartford Courant looks at another offseason issue facing the Super Bowl champs, roster moves. As Greenberg points out, players such as Ty Law, Tyrone Poole, David Patten, and even Troy Brown could consider their New England futures cloudy due to current contracts, or age, or both.

The Boston Herald runs an Associated Press story describing the Patriots Pro-Bowlers relaxing in Hawaii.

With the final game finally behind us, many writers are ready to give out their Patriots awards for the 2004 season. Michael Felger of the Herald goes first, with Team MVP, Biggest Surprise, and Biggest Disappointment, among others.

Tim Weisberg of The Standard Times follows with his Most Vital Patriots awards.

Next, Clark Judge of CBS.Sportsline.com provides his Judgements from Super Bowl XXXIX.

ESPN.com's Experts each describe what they deem to have been the turning point of Sunday's game.

Pete Prisco of CBS.Sportsline.com cites the Patriots make-up in contending the Patriots could very well keep on winning next year.

Greg Garber of ESPN.com spotlights Corey Dillon, who feels greatly redeemed after coming to New England with the reputation of being a sour teammate before fitting in with the Pats' team-first mantra, setting the franchise rushing record, and winning a Super Bowl.

Also on ESPN.com, James Black discusses the fire of Rodney Harrison, and his ability to get the last word against the Freddie Mitchell and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Globe runs an editorial piece extolling Belichick's remarkable ability to downplay significant achievements and let actions speak for themselves.

Also in the Globe, Joan Vennochi asks "now what?" After a year in which Boston has turned its complete attention to the success of the Red Sox and Patriots, will the focus on arts that for so long gave the city balance continue to be forgotten?

Finally, The Union Leader runs a Howard Ulman piece describing the good times had at Boston's newest winter ritual, the Patriots victory parade.

