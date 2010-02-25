Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/25/2010

Patriots nation was saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots running back and special teams standout Mosi Tatupu. Tatupu played 13 of his 14 season with the Patriots and was a fan favorite of the late 70s and 80s teams.

"I know that I share a heavy heart today with Patriots fans everywhere who have learned of Mosi Tatupu's passing," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "I was shocked by the news this morning. My sons and I loved to watch Mosi. He was one of our favorite players for more than a decade. I don't think you could watch a Patriots game in the '80s without becoming a fan of his. He was a dominant special teams player and a punishing rusher who loved the Patriots as much as the fans did. He gave everything that he had on every play and immediately became a fan favorite. There was an entire section of the stadium known as 'Mosi's Mooses,' but I think everyone in the stadium considered themselves one of his supporters. I am glad that our fans had an opportunity to honor him at last year's season opener when we welcomed back the Patriots 50th Anniversary Team. He was an iconic player and will be remembered for all of his contributions as a Patriot, both on and off the field. Our sincere condolences go out to all of Mosi's family, former teammates and many friends who are mourning his loss today."

The media was also buzzing about the suprise signing of wide receiver David Patten, who played for the Patriots from 2001-04, but was out of the NFL last season after being cut by the Cleveland Browns.

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft was on hand at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and spoke with the media briefly expressing hope that a new deal for nose tackle Vince Wilfork will be reached soon.

"We have a budget we've set for next year. Our first priority is with Vince," Kraft told the Boston Herald. "I think we've had some positive discussions. We're very close. I hope we can conclude it soon." Kraft later added: "Look, we love Vince. He and [his wife] Bianca have been a special part of our franchise. We love having him here. I hope he's here for a long time to come. We're trying to do everything we can to make that happen."

Patriots linebacker Tyrone McKenzie, who missed the 2009 season after he tore his ACL in rookie minicamp back in May, is almost complete in his road to recovery.