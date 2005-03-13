Patriots.com News Blitz 3/14/05

In the Sunday edition of The Boston Globe, Jerome Solomon had a positive feature on Patriots linebacker Rosevelt Colvin. The piece juxtaposes the starkly different situations Colvin has found himself in during the last two offseasons. One year ago, Colvin was barely walking, having had a very serious hip operation precipitated by a very serious hip injury suffered in the Patriots second game of the 2003 season. Colvin could only watch, as his new teammates reeled off 15 wins in a row en route to last year's Super Bowl victory. A year later, Colvin has enjoyed a remarkable comeback, one that culminated with another Patriots Super Bowl victory. For this one, though, Rosy was on the field.

Solomon also included a piece over the weekend detailing the latest on the Patriots acquisition of wide receiver Tim Dwight. "The contract with the Patriots is a one-year agreement that Dwight's agent, Jack Bechta, described as 'heavily incentive-based,'" writes Solomon. Such a structuring is notable, considering Dwight, who was cut by San Diego last month, has been slowed by injuries of late.

Kevin Mannix of The Boston Herald examines the Dwight signing through the lens of Troy Brown'ssituation. It is believed by some that the Dwight signing makes the possible return of Brown less likely, considering they bring similar traits to the receiving and return games. Mannix reviews the seemingly cold way with which the team-oriented veteran Brown was released, and reminds us of Brown's clutch, timely contributions to the Patriots dynasty. Also in his notes, Mannix points out two popular veterans, Willie McGinest and Mike Vrabel, are due similar raises to the one Brown was due this year, and could find themselves in the same situation.