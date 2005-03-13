Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Feb 04 - 12:00 AM | Mon Mar 07 - 11:55 PM

Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson stand out at Pro Bowl

Mac Jones wins 'Thread the Needle' event at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Congratulations Tom!

Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing McDaniels, draft plans and more

NFL Notes: Josh McDaniels will be missed

15 Potential Patriots to watch at Senior Bowl

Brandon King named New England Patriots 2021 Ed Block Courage Award Winner

Mac Jones named to 2022 Pro Bowl

Reports: Tom Brady retiring

At home with David Andrews: 10 tidbits from his Instagram Q&A

Patriots 2021 Rookie Review

Bill Belichick Selected 2021 Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year

Robert Kraft's decision to go with Bill Belichick changed the Patriots forever

Photos: Best Patriots Action Shots of 2021 

2001 Flashback: Special win in Pittsburgh showcased winning team formula

2021 Season In Review: Inside the Numbers

Patriots Mailbag: Crafting an offseason Patriots plan

Patriots.com News Blitz 3/14/05

Mar 13, 2005 at 04:00 PM

In the Sunday edition of The Boston Globe, Jerome Solomon had a positive feature on Patriots linebacker Rosevelt Colvin. The piece juxtaposes the starkly different situations Colvin has found himself in during the last two offseasons. One year ago, Colvin was barely walking, having had a very serious hip operation precipitated by a very serious hip injury suffered in the Patriots second game of the 2003 season. Colvin could only watch, as his new teammates reeled off 15 wins in a row en route to last year's Super Bowl victory. A year later, Colvin has enjoyed a remarkable comeback, one that culminated with another Patriots Super Bowl victory. For this one, though, Rosy was on the field.

Solomon also included a piece over the weekend detailing the latest on the Patriots acquisition of wide receiver Tim Dwight. "The contract with the Patriots is a one-year agreement that Dwight's agent, Jack Bechta, described as 'heavily incentive-based,'" writes Solomon. Such a structuring is notable, considering Dwight, who was cut by San Diego last month, has been slowed by injuries of late.

Kevin Mannix of The Boston Herald examines the Dwight signing through the lens of Troy Brown'ssituation. It is believed by some that the Dwight signing makes the possible return of Brown less likely, considering they bring similar traits to the receiving and return games. Mannix reviews the seemingly cold way with which the team-oriented veteran Brown was released, and reminds us of Brown's clutch, timely contributions to the Patriots dynasty. Also in his notes, Mannix points out two popular veterans, Willie McGinest and Mike Vrabel, are due similar raises to the one Brown was due this year, and could find themselves in the same situation.

*USA Today's *Inside Slant covers Rodney Harrison's refereeing internship, a Tedy Bruschi update, and the Patriots various needs in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Ask the writers of PFW your questions >>
Read all of the AskPFW Responses

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots sign defensive lineman Bill Murray to a future contract

Mac Jones does the Griddy at NFL Pro Bowl

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson stand out at Pro Bowl

Mac Jones wins 'Thread the Needle' event at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

2001 Flashback: Magical ride ends with Patriots first Super Bowl championship

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Griddy Mac! Pats QB shows off dance moves after turbo-boosted sprint through two-hand touch

Griddy Mac! New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones shows off dance moves after turbo-boosted sprint through two-hand touch.

Mac Jones floats TD dime on the run to toe-tapping Renfrow in back of end zone

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones floats TD dime on the run to toe-tapping Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow in back of end zone.

Flea-flicker! Mac Jones fires missile to Diontae Johnson

Flea-flicker! New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones fires missile to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

Mac Jones squeezes tight-window throw down the field to Stefon Diggs

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones squeezes tight-window throw down the field to Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Can't-Miss Play: J.C. Jackson's INT comes via cat-like reflexes

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson's interception comes via cat-like reflexes.

Charles Davis, Daniel Jeremiah assess top performers from 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl

NFL Network's Charles Davis and Daniel Jeremiah assess the top performers from the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising