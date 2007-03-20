Patriots.com News Blitz - 3/20/2007

Another former Miami Dolphin is the newest member of the Patriots. But cornerback Eddie Jackson has a significant injury obstacle to overcome, as The Boston Globe notes today. It also examines what Jackson's strenghts may be once he does take the field in New England.

Many players are ere at Gillette Stadium this week to begin Offseason workouts, but is Asante Samuel among them? The Boston Herald addresses that issue today, as well as some scouting scuttlebutt. According to the Herald, Patriots personnel appear headed for Tom Brady's alma mater to work out some Draft-eligible Wolverines.