Inside the Patriots Locker Room after the Win over the Bills

AFC Playoff Picture: Pats all alone at the top

Patriots Mailbag: Post-Buffalo, Pre-Bye Edition

NFL Notes: Plenty of good, not great in 2021

Breaking down Patriots' big rushing night vs. Bills

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Bills presented by CarMax

Lawrence Guy Named New England Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

What Went Right: Patriots run game dominates

Press Pass: Patriots players react to a win in frigid conditions

4 Keys from Patriots 14-10 win over Bills

Game Observations: Patriots run, run, run the AFC 

Full Highlights from Patriots vs. Bills: NFL Week 13

Bill Belichick 12/6: "It was really good to come here and win"

Mac Jones 12/6: "It was incredible to see the team effort in a game like this"

Adrian Phillips knocks go-ahead TD out of Dawson Knox's grasp for HUGE third-down PBU

Bill Belichick is all smiles after Myles Bryant's fourth-down PBU denies Bills points

Judon's dominant bullrush sets up MAJOR sack on Josh Allen

Game Notes: Patriots win 7th straight

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Week 13

Damien Harris' best runs from 111-yard game Week 13

Patriots.com News Blitz - 3/22/2010

Mar 22, 2010 at 02:00 AM

ESPN.com takes a look at the NFL owners meetings agenda. The meetings start today in Orlanda, Fla.

One topic up for discussion at this week's NFL owners meetings is modifying the current overtime rules to guarantee a two-possession overtime unless a touchdown is scored on the first possession. Sports Illustrated writes that any changes to the current OT rules are a longshot.

USA Today notes that as NFL owners meet amid an uncertain labor environment, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said there is no uncertainty about their commitment to each other.

"Probably the most important thing about this league meeting that's different than other years is that we continue to have a very united ownership. This is my 17th season, and I've never seen ownership as united on any issue as we are on this issue. We have a great sport, and we have to be smart enough to allow the league to grow for the players and the fans."

The Boston Globe reports that defensive end Ricky Sapp is one of the dozens of players the Patriots have held/will hold private workouts with.

NESN.com offers a great piece on how Ravens safety Ed Reed has mentored Patriots safety Brandon Meriweather. A friendship that goes back to Meriweather's days at the University of Miami. NESN writes that Reed pushes Meriweather to be better in so many areas, and the Baltimore safety provided Meriweather with a goal this season: lead the AFC in interceptions.

ESPNBoston.com reports that Patriots owner Robert Kraft said the team will continue to talk about a contract extension for quarterback Tom Brady, expressing confidence that the sides will strike a long-term agreement.

"Let's put it like this: Tom Brady is going to be part of this franchise. He wants to be, we want him," Kraft told reporters early Monday. "Great things happen in life if you're flexible and not rigid. We have to find a way to satisfy him and the team, and have a team that can win big-time. That's what it's about."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

