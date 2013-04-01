Patriots.com News Blitz - 4/1/2013

Mike Florio of NBC Sports writes about Rodney Harrison's endorsement of new Patriots safety Adrian Wilson. "Adding him, the veteran leadership, the presence, the respect factor, he's a guy that's a terrific blitzer, and a physical presence," Harrison told Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. "I think he can come in especially during nickel and dime situations, and come down [close to the line] and play that second linebacker position like I did. He's physical enough to help out in the run game, but he can also cover tight ends. So he can be that guy next to [Jerod] Mayo who can come in and really make a difference in that nickel and dime package. . . . It's a fantastic move. I think he'll help the Patriots immediately. I think he'll hold people accountable."