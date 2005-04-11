Patriots.com News Blitz 4/11/05

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald offers a story on how Red Sox management has modeled it's team from the Patriots franchise. "You have to be blind to live in New England the last four years and not learn some valuable lessons from what they've accomplished, and how they've accomplished it," said Theo Epstein.

USA Today is reporting on Larry Izzo's visit to the Middle East. Izzo made a stop in Afghanistan for the opening of the Tillman Center, honoring special forces soldier and NFL defensive back, killed in action last year in Afghanistan. The article also offers notes about players and some Patriots's needs in the 2005 NFL Draft.

Jerome Solomon of the Boston Globe reports on the potential free agent signing of linebacker Monty Beisel. "I couldn't turn down an opportunity that fits me so well," said Beisel.