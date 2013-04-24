Patriots.com News Blitz - 4/24/2013

Mike Reiss of ESPNBoston.com writes that Patriots safety Adrian Wilson has been dubbed with then nickname "Incredible Hulk" by teammate Marquice Cole.

"He's a big, strong guy, and I think physically [he] will be a strong player for us," defensive back Devin McCourty said Tuesday.

"He's integrated with us right away. We're all having fun together and learning together."

DJ Bean of WEEI.com looks at five players that could fall to the Patriots in the first round of Thursday night's NFL Draft. The players include Tennessee WR Justin Hunter, Florida State CB Xavier Rhodes, Florida S Matt Elam, Boise State CB Jamar Taylor, and Purdue DT Kawann Short.

On Justin Hunter, Bean writes, "Hunter is a true outside guy (6-foot-4, 196 pounds) who has all the attributes needed to be a No. 1 receiver. If drafted by the Pats, he'd be the best receiver prospect of the Bill Belichick era."

Nick Underhill of MassLive.com lists his defensive line draft targets for the Patriots. First round targets include Florida State's Bjoern Werner, UCLA's Datone Jones, Florida State's Tank Carradine, and SMU's Margus Hunt.