Patriots.com News Blitz 4/5/05

The Patriots officially made David Terrell their newest member, signing the former Bears wideout to a one-year deal. The Providence Journal's Tom Curran wonders ifa change of scenery will finally make the talented but troubled Terrell see the light.
Curran says the inevitable comparisons between Terrell and Corey Dillon"are fair, but only to a point" because Dillon played at a higher level and hadn't been in trouble recently when the Patriots traded for him.
The Attleboro Sun Chronicle's Mark Farinella also weighs in on the Terrell signing. Farinella doesn't quite compare the Patriots to the Oakland Raiders, but does refer to them as "the latter-day version of the NFL's home for little wanderers."
]()In other news, the Boston Globe's Jerome Solomon chats with third-year receiver Bethel Johnson, who believes it's time to establish himself as a legitimate NFL receiver and become more than an occasional contributor to the offense. The explosive receiver says he hopes to add some bulk to his 5-11, 200-pound frame without sacrificing any of his explosive speed.
The Globe also has a wire report listing Richard Seymour as South Carolina's male professional athlete of the year. Seymour, who starred for Lower Richland High School in Hopkins, S.C., will be honored at the state's Hall of Fame ceremony May 5.
Jeannine Guttman of the Portland Press Herald details plans for a rally honoring members of the armed forces returning from Iraq and Afghanistan, other veterans as well as theSuper Bowl champion Patriots scheduled for April 8.
Larry Izzo, who joined Atlanta's Warrick Dunn on a USO Tour in Afghanistan, signed hundreds of autographs for troops while attending the dedication of the Pat Tillman USO center. Kent Harris of Stars and Stripes and a wire report on NFL.com detail the visit.