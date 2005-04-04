Patriots.com News Blitz 4/5/05

]()In other news, the Boston Globe's Jerome Solomon chats with third-year receiver Bethel Johnson, who believes it's time to establish himself as a legitimate NFL receiver and become more than an occasional contributor to the offense. The explosive receiver says he hopes to add some bulk to his 5-11, 200-pound frame without sacrificing any of his explosive speed.

The Globe also has a wire report listing Richard Seymour as South Carolina's male professional athlete of the year. Seymour, who starred for Lower Richland High School in Hopkins, S.C., will be honored at the state's Hall of Fame ceremony May 5.

Jeannine Guttman of the Portland Press Herald details plans for a rally honoring members of the armed forces returning from Iraq and Afghanistan, other veterans as well as theSuper Bowl champion Patriots scheduled for April 8.