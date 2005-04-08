Patriots.com News Blitz 4/8/05

Today's news blitz offers several reports on David Terrell's press conference which took place yesterday. Jermome Solomon of the Boston Globe, Kevin Mannix of the Boston Herald, Tom E. Curran of the Providence Journal (Subscription Required), Matt Eagan of the Hartford Courant, Mark Farinella of the Sun Chronicle, and Michael Parente of the Woonsocket Call all offer reports on the conference.

In gossip news, Gayle Fee and Laura Raposa of the Boston Herald are reporting that Tom Brady may be engaged to girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Jay Fitzgerald of the Boston Herald offers a story on several NFL players attending a course at Harvard Business School, which offers NFL players a crash-course on the basics of business. Patriots' linebacker Ted Johnson was one of 30 NFL players attending the program.