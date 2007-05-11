Patriots.com News Blitz - 5/11/2007

Bill Belichick and his staff may go down in NFL history as having helped change the rules on how to win Super Bowls.

Now, rules changes throughout the league could affect the way Belichick and other NFL coaches do business during the season. Media access to assistant coaches and the manner in which injuries are reported may not appear drastic, but fans could see a significant difference in the news coverage they get about their favorite teams.

Another change could be more obvious at first. The NFL is considering adding an extra game to the regular season schedule. And here's the twist: that 17th game would be played outside the United States. The proposal, still being debated, could take away one week of the preseason in order to accomodate that extra contest.

Stay tuned...

This afternoon at 2 o'clock Eastern, first-round draft pick Brandon Meriweather arrives in FOxboro for his ceremonial photo shoot with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Pats President Jonathan Kraft. Check Patriots.com later today for the full story.

And keep checking back throughout the weekend as Meriweather and his fellow rookies take part in their first mini camp as New England Patriots. We'll have complete coverage of the two-day camp this Saturday and Sunday.

As you may have already heard here on Patriots.com, it's definitely A.D., not A.T.

Linebacker Adalius Thomas cleared up any confusion over his nickname this week in his first-ever audio interview with the team's official website. He also talked about the pressure to win a Super Bowl, plus how he's adjusting to his new coaches, new teammates, and new life in general here in New England.

Despite his hectic schedule, he's also planning to start doing some volunteer work right away. He says his first local event will be at a school in Providence very soon.