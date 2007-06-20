 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Feb 15 - 02:00 PM | Tue Feb 20 - 11:55 AM

Patriots Announce New Additions to Coaching Staff

James Ferentz Announces Retirement

2024 Patriots Mock Draft | Mike & Evan Evaluate Offensive Player Opportunities

Lazar's NFL Draft Tiers: Pre-Combine Quarterback Rankings

Head Coach Jerod Mayo Shares Black History Month Message with Patriots Fans

EXCLUSIVE: 1-on-1 Interview with Patriots Special Teams Coordinator Jeremy Springer

The Story Behind Patriots Legend Ron Burton & his Honorary Training Village

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episode 1 (video edition)

EXCLUSIVE: 1-on-1 Interview with Patriots Defensive Coordinator DeMarcus Covington

Patriots Unfiltered: Coaching Staff Additions, Projecting Offensive Scheme, Recent Mock Drafts

Patriots Catch-22 2/15: NFL Draft Talk, Tiers of Wide Receivers

Statement from New England Patriots

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

EXCLUSIVE: Alex Van Pelt 1-on-1 as new Patriots Offensive Coordinator

10 Best Duos in Patriots History

2024 NFL Draft First Round Order Announced

Patriots Unfiltered: Super Bowl Recap, Best SB Commercials, Mahomes vs. Brady Debate

Patriots Mailbag: A Pivotal Patriots Offseason Arrives

NFL Notes: KC, Mahomes Super once again

Report: Dont'a Hightower to Return as Patriots LB Coach

Patriots.com News Blitz - 6/20/2007

In today's news blitz, the media breaks down the new NFL system of protecting NFL players from being pressured to play with concussions.

Jun 20, 2007 at 02:00 AM

The NFL has announced that it will implement a "whistle-blower" system of protecting players from being pressured to play with concussions starting when training camps begin in July.

"I have said repeatedly and will continue to say that medical decisions must override any competitive decisions. And if anyone feels they are being forced onto the field when they are not ready to play, we want to know about that and look into it," said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

The new system allows anyone to report anonymously when doctors are being pressured to clear players or when players are pressured to play.

The *Boston Globe* and the *Boston Herald* both offer reports on the new policy.

Potential PickThe Boston Herald reports that Georgia cornerback Paul Oliver will work out for NFL scouts today in preparing for the upcoming supplemental draft. At 6 feet and 208 pounds, Oliver has the size that NFL teams covet and has clocked in the 4.45 range for the 40-yard dash. Oliver made a name for himself last fall with shutdown performances against two of the top receivers in college football -- Georgia Tech's Calvin Johnson and South Carolina's Sydney Rice. Oliver is projected to be a third- or fourth-round pick in the upcoming supplemental draft.

Mike Reiss of the Boston Globe reports in his blog that Paul Oliver could be a possibility for the Patriots in the third round of the supplemental draft. Because the Patriots own the unconditional rights to the Raiders' 2008 third-round pick which had been acquired when the Pats dealt their 2007 third-round pick to the Raiders for their 2008 third-round pick and a 2007 seventh-round pick, they would pick at the top of the third-round and would have the opportunity to pick Oliver if they choose.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Announce New Additions to Coaching Staff

James Ferentz Announces Retirement

Lazar's NFL Draft Tiers: Pre-Combine Quarterback Rankings

Head Coach Jerod Mayo Shares Black History Month Message with Patriots Fans

Patriots Cheerleader Driss Represents Squad at 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Statement from New England Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

2024 Patriots Mock Draft | Mike & Evan Evaluate Offensive Player Opportunities

Tune in for the first NFL Mock Draft of 2024 with Patriots.com's Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar. Hear more from Lazar and Dussault on top draft picks and players to watch, including quarterbacks Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., Jayden Daniels and more ahead of the event in Detroit, Michigan.

EXCLUSIVE: 1-on-1 Interview with Patriots Special Teams Coordinator Jeremy Springer

Watch an exclusive one-on-one interview with new Patriots Special Teams Coordinator Jeremy Springer.

The Story Behind Patriots Legend Ron Burton & his Honorary Training Village

Follow the remarkable story of NFL Hall of Famer running back, Ron Burton and see how his charitable contributions to the game has inspired the New England Patriots organization. Learn about the Ron Burton Training Village in Hubbardston, Massachusetts, hear about Burton's career, family and what his legacy means to the community.

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episode 1 (video edition)

Patriots.com's Matt Smith hosts a roundtable with Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault breaking down episodes one and two of Apple TV's, The Dynasty: New England Patriots. In these episodes Patriots owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady help transform the Patriots from perennial underachiever to a championship organization. The 10-part documentary event, 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' is streaming now, exclusively on Apple TV Plus.

EXCLUSIVE: 1-on-1 Interview with Patriots Defensive Coordinator DeMarcus Covington

Patriots defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington talks about the culture he wants to establish and how working alongside head coach Jerod Mayo has helped his career.

EXCLUSIVE: Alex Van Pelt 1-on-1 as new Patriots Offensive Coordinator

Sit down for an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising