Patriots.com News Blitz - 6/20/2007

The NFL has announced that it will implement a "whistle-blower" system of protecting players from being pressured to play with concussions starting when training camps begin in July.

"I have said repeatedly and will continue to say that medical decisions must override any competitive decisions. And if anyone feels they are being forced onto the field when they are not ready to play, we want to know about that and look into it," said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

The new system allows anyone to report anonymously when doctors are being pressured to clear players or when players are pressured to play.

The *Boston Globe* and the *Boston Herald* both offer reports on the new policy.

