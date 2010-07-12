Patriots.com News Blitz - 7/12/2010

ESPNBoston has a feature on LB **Jerod Mayo **on its website.
He was at a youth camp in Providence this past weekend, where some of his Patriots teammates made appearances as well, as *The Providence Journal *chronicled.
Meanwhile, *The Boston Globe *offers a piece on CB **Leigh Bodden**.
NESN's website provides an analytical feature suggesting that New England's offense should use more screen passes this season.
And *Pro Football Weekly *(the other PFW, as we like to call them) takes a look back at how the Patriots re-stocked their roster following Super Bowl championships.