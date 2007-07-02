Patriots.com News Blitz - 7/2/2007

Doctors said he'd never play football again. They even wondered if he'd be able to walk normally.

But Robert Edwards proved them wrong...and continues to do so.

The former Patriots running back is still carrying the football professionally, these days in Canada for the Montreal Alouettes.

"I think about it every now and then," the 32-year-old Edwards said in this weekend's Boston Globe about his horrific knee injury, suffered while playing football on the beach the week of the 1999 Pro Bowl.

"I've pretty much put it behind me, but I don't think the rest of the world has. It gets brought up whenever they say my name."

When the name Roger Staubach comes up, the Dallas Cowboys come to mind. But these days, the legendary QB is also a Patriots fan.

"I consider Bill [Belichick] a very good friend," said Staubach, who knew New England's head coach when Belichick's dad coached Staubach at the Naval Academy.

"Bill just liked football," Staubach told the Boston Herald this weekend, "so he was literally out at practice all of the time."

Staubach says the only time he roots against Belichick is when the Pats face his Cowboys, which they'll do this season in Dallas.