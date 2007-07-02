Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots.com News Blitz - 7/2/2007

Robert Edwards: Where is he now? Roger Staubach: A Pats fan? And preseason magazines: Who's better than New England? Answers a-plenty in today's Patriots.com News Blitz.

Jul 02, 2007 at 04:30 AM

Doctors said he'd never play football again. They even wondered if he'd be able to walk normally.

But Robert Edwards proved them wrong...and continues to do so.

The former Patriots running back is still carrying the football professionally, these days in Canada for the Montreal Alouettes.

"I think about it every now and then," the 32-year-old Edwards said in this weekend's Boston Globe about his horrific knee injury, suffered while playing football on the beach the week of the 1999 Pro Bowl.

"I've pretty much put it behind me, but I don't think the rest of the world has. It gets brought up whenever they say my name."

When the name Roger Staubach comes up, the Dallas Cowboys come to mind. But these days, the legendary QB is also a Patriots fan.

"I consider Bill [Belichick] a very good friend," said Staubach, who knew New England's head coach when Belichick's dad coached Staubach at the Naval Academy.

"Bill just liked football," Staubach told the Boston Herald this weekend, "so he was literally out at practice all of the time."

Staubach says the only time he roots against Belichick is when the Pats face his Cowboys, which they'll do this season in Dallas.

And if you believe some preseason prognosticators, they'll also meet up in Arizona in February. Several pro football magazines are predicting a Dallas-New England Super Bowl matchup, with the Pats coming out on top in almost all of them.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

