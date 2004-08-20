Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots.com News Blitz 8/20/04

Aug 20, 2004 at 04:08 AM

Adam Kilgore of The Boston Globe features backup quarterback Jim Miller. "Yeah, the NFL has been cruel to quarterback Jim Miller, offering flinting success before crushing him with another blow. But Miller keeps coming back," writes Kilgore. "This time, he landed with the Patriots, where he hasn't practiced once because of an injury. But he has contributed, with his experience and intellect from 10 hard-knock pro seasons."

Kilgore also looks at the return of Rosevelt Colvin. "For so long, linebacker Rosevelt Colvin couldn't do what he wanted, couldn't play football. Now, he feels he can do whatever his coach wants him to," writes Kilgore.

Checking in from the last day of training camp, Kevin Mannix of The Boston Herald reports that both Tom Brady and Troy Brown were kept out of practice yesterday. "Could the coach be contemplating giving Brady a rest tomorrow night and starting backup Rohan Davey, rather than bringing Davey off the bench after one quarter?" muses Mannix.

In today's notebook, Mannix gets to the bottom of Ty Law's two-day disappearance from camp. "Law's absence from practice for several days earlier in the week was supposedly a reaction to his learning that the team was not going to pay him a $106,000 workout bonus for his offseason preparation," Mannix reports.

Tom Curran of The Providence Journal writes on Ted Johnson, who recently returned to practice from an undisclosed injury. "The perspective he's gained hasn't diminished him in the eyes of his teammates. It's had the opposite effect. Last season, he was elected a defensive captain," writes Curran.

In The Republican, Chris Kennedy spotlights rookie Marquise Hill, whose road to the NFL has not been the easiest. "Marquise Hill was raised in a tough part of New Orleans, but he emerged from that environment with his sense of humor intact and a post-football career path already in mind," writes Kennedy.

Michael Parente of The Woonsocket Call wraps up training camp with an update on the various position battles. "The only thing that remains is the sense of urgency for the young fringe players who are still fighting to make the final cut," writes Parente. "There aren't a lot of job openings in New England, but there are plenty of backup roles that need to be filled."

Alan Greenberg of The Hartford Courant previews Corey Dillon's return to Cinncinati, as Dillon will once again be asked about the game's significance. "He stands patiently and tries to answer the same tiresome questions politely, because that's what you do when you're a new guy with a reputation for being something other than Miss Manners," Greenberg writes.

In a national article, USA Today also takes on the Dillon story, which has become one of the most intriguing of the preseason. "In their quest for a third Super Bowl in four years, the Patriots gambled that Coach of the Year Bill Belichick and a veteran nucleus will keep their high-profile addition from disrupting the tranquility that pervades their locker room," writes Tom Pedulla.

