Patriots.com News Blitz - 9/10/2010

Quarterback Tom Brady will not soon forget yesterday, September 9, 2010. The day began with a car crash, which thankfully Brady came away unscathed and made it to practice, late but OK. The day ended with a contract signing that guarantees No. 12 will wear New England red, white and blue through 2014 at the highest annual rate in NFL history ($18 million per year).

ESPNBoston.com, the Boston Globe and the Boston Herald report Brady signed a four-year deal worth $72 million, $48.5 million guaranteed, from 2011 to 2014.

The Boston Globe has already recorded yesterday in the history books.

Wide receivers Randy Moss and Julian Edelman returned to practice yesterday, along with running back Laurence Maroney.

Boston.com reports Patriot games have the second worst traffic jams in the NFL.