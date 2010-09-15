Patriots.com News Blitz - 9/15/2010

The Patriots traded running back Laurence Maroney, a 2006 first-round pick, to the Denver Broncos last night for a 2011 fourth-round pick. Denver also garnered the Patriots' sixth-round pick in the deal.

*

ESPNBoston.com, the Boston Herald and the Boston Globe* talk about the trade. ESPNBoston.com's "New England Patriots Blog" also offers a trade analysis.

Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss says he wants to finish his career with the Patriots, the Boston Herald reports. And ESPNBoston.com asked Moss about the aftermath of his Sunday outpouring.

The more loquacious Moss also addressed Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis' comments, calling the Patriots star receiver a "slouch."

"We're coming to the Meadowlands on Sunday, man, so you got 60 minutes of this 'slouch,'" Moss said on ESPN's "SportsCenter" yesterday.

"Words don't really hurt me. I guess he's entitled to say what he wants to say," Moss said. "I don't really get into the trash talking, but if what he called me was a 'slouch,' then I guess the 'slouch' will be there to see you on Sunday."

Read ESPNBoston.com's report. The Boston Globe says "as long as Randy plays reasonably well, he can talk all he wants."

Read more of Moss' comments from the "SportsCenter" interview on ESPNBoston.com.

Further information on quarterback Tom Brady's contract was released yesterday. Apparently, it's not as simple as $18 mil a year. The Boston Herald and ESPNBoston.com offer analysis. The Herald also breaks it down.

Contracts and trades aside, let's play some football. The Boston Globe offers some pre-game analysis of the 0-1 Jets. Needless to say, Coach Belichick is ready.

Read the full report in the Providence Journal.

"We know we'll be going into a hornet's nest this week," Belichick said. "(The Jets are) tough. They're well coached. They're physical. They play hard and we have a good rivalry with them. We know it will be that kind of game. It's our first division game. (It's) always good to get off to a good start in the division. We'll need a real good week of preparation because they do a lot of things and they're a hard team to get ready for.