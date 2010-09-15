Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Mon May 09 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

James White joins New Bedford Police on ride-along for Lights Out! program

Terrance Mitchell excited to land with Pats

5 Takeaways from Jerod Mayo's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

Patriots Release LB Terez Hall

Here's how Mac Jones' jersey sales stacked up with rest of NFL

Strange But True: Raw O-line rookie could play immediate role

Inside The Draft Room: Patriots select Marcus Jones

Press Pass: Patriots picks on their 2022 NFL Draft experience

Mack Wilson embracing "fresh start" with Patriots

Mac Jones gets shoutout during 'Family Guy' episode

Patriots Mailbag: Breaking down the draft

NFL Notes: Grading the Patriots draft

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2022 draft

Reports: Patriots undrafted rookie signing roundup

Get to know new Patriots after Day 3 of 2022 NFL Draft

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 3 Picks

Inside The Draft Room: Patriots Select Tyquan Thornton

Patriots.com News Blitz - 9/15/2010

In today's Patriots.com News Blitz... Laurence Maroney traded to the Broncos, Randy Moss talks about his infamous game-day press conference, a breakdown of Brady's contract and let's get ready for the Jets.

Sep 15, 2010 at 03:30 AM

The Patriots traded running back Laurence Maroney, a 2006 first-round pick, to the Denver Broncos last night for a 2011 fourth-round pick. Denver also garnered the Patriots' sixth-round pick in the deal.
*
ESPNBoston.com, the Boston Herald and the Boston Globe* talk about the trade. ESPNBoston.com's "New England Patriots Blog" also offers a trade analysis.

Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss says he wants to finish his career with the Patriots, the Boston Herald reports. And ESPNBoston.com asked Moss about the aftermath of his Sunday outpouring.

The more loquacious Moss also addressed Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis' comments, calling the Patriots star receiver a "slouch."

"We're coming to the Meadowlands on Sunday, man, so you got 60 minutes of this 'slouch,'" Moss said on ESPN's "SportsCenter" yesterday.

"Words don't really hurt me. I guess he's entitled to say what he wants to say," Moss said. "I don't really get into the trash talking, but if what he called me was a 'slouch,' then I guess the 'slouch' will be there to see you on Sunday."

Read ESPNBoston.com's report. The Boston Globe says "as long as Randy plays reasonably well, he can talk all he wants."

Read more of Moss' comments from the "SportsCenter" interview on ESPNBoston.com.

Further information on quarterback Tom Brady's contract was released yesterday. Apparently, it's not as simple as $18 mil a year. The Boston Herald and ESPNBoston.com offer analysis. The Herald also breaks it down.

Contracts and trades aside, let's play some football. The Boston Globe offers some pre-game analysis of the 0-1 Jets. Needless to say, Coach Belichick is ready.

Read the full report in the Providence Journal.

"We know we'll be going into a hornet's nest this week," Belichick said. "(The Jets are) tough. They're well coached. They're physical. They play hard and we have a good rivalry with them. We know it will be that kind of game. It's our first division game. (It's) always good to get off to a good start in the division. We'll need a real good week of preparation because they do a lot of things and they're a hard team to get ready for.

"They have a lot of looks on defense and they give you a lot of looks and different personnel groupings and formations on offense, too," the coach added. "They'll be a challenge from a preparation standpoint. (They're) always good in the kicking game and that's always a strong suit for them there, so we know that will be a big challenge for us, too."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.

news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.

news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.

news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.

news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"

news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.

news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.

news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.

news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

5 Takeaways from Jerod Mayo's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

James White joins New Bedford Police on ride-along for Lights Out! program

Patriots Release LB Terez Hall

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

Terrance Mitchell excited to land with Pats

Here's how Mac Jones' jersey sales stacked up with rest of NFL

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: Draft Recap

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we wrap up the 2022 NFL Draft with an exclusive look inside the Patriots draft room as draft decisions were being finalized. Plus, an inside look at No. 1 selection Cole Strange's first day in Foxboro. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

James White's Police Ride-Along for Lights On! Program

Patriots running back and captain James White joined the New Bedford Police Department for an afternoon of distributing repair vouchers for local drivers who were pulled over for a broken headlight or taillight. White's ride-along was part of the Lights On! program, an initiative the Kraft Family helped launch last December and aims to improve the relationship between local law enforcement and the general public.

Terrance Mitchell 5/5: "I think every kid growing up in this era wanted to play for the Patriots"

Patriots cornerback Terrance Mitchell addresses the media on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Press Pass: Patriots picks on their 2022 NFL Draft experience

Hear from Cole Strange, Tyquan Thornton, and Marcus Jones on their 2022 NFL Draft experience and more.

Inside The Draft Room: Patriots select Marcus Jones

Take a look behind the scenes as the Patriots selected their Third Round Pick Marcus Jones, 85th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Former Patriots OL Sebastian Vollmer joins 'GMFB' to preview 2022 Munich Game

Former New England Pantriots offensive lineman Sebastian Vollmer joins "Good Morning Football" to preview the 2022 Munich Game.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

An 18-person nomination committee selects Logan Mankins, Mike Vrabel and Vince Wilfork as the 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame finalists. Patriots fans now have until May 16 to vote for the finalist most deserving of hall of fame enshrinement.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the NFL schedule set to be released on May 12, we take a look ahead to the Patriots regular season opponents for the 2022 season.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising