Patriots.com News Blitz - 9/20/2010

In today's Patriots.com News Blitz... Jets win, Moss's bittersweet day, Patriots secondary a little wet behind the ears.

Sep 20, 2010 at 03:00 AM

"It's disappointing to come down here and have the game turn out the way it did," coach Bill Belichick said. "Obviously we've got a lot of work to do. (The Jets) did a better job than we did."

Read recaps of yesterday's 28-14 loss to the New York Jets in the *Boston Globe* and the *Boston Herald*. Read some post-game analysis from *ESPNBoston.com*.

After all that trash talk and anticipation of the Moss-Revis matchup on game day yesterday, ironically, the worst thing that could have happened to Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss was a pulled hamstring in Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis.

At first, the opposite seemed the case. In a single one-handed grab over his right shoulder, Moss caught his 150th career touchdown--only the fourth NFL player in history to reach this TD milestone--, put the Patriots up 14-7 with 53 seconds remaining in the first half and sent Revis to the sidelines with his tail between his (sore) legs.

The second part of this story would come in the second half, when Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie stepped in to relieve Revis and turned the tables on Moss. Although Tom Brady targeted Moss a total of 10 times, No. 81's stat sheet would only report numbers from the first half (2-38, one TD), as Cromartie denied the Patriots receiver any results in the second--including one interception off a bobbled catch.

"My job is to go out here and move the ball and score touchdowns, and I don't think I did a good job of that,'' Moss said. "Regardless of the touchdown, the one-handed catch - my teammates commended me on it - but we didn't win the game. I don't really care too much about it.''

*Boston Globe*, the *Boston Herald* and *ESPNBoston.com* provide background on Moss's ups and downs.

The Patriots secondary perhaps took the brunt of yesterday's 28-14 beating.

"Someone's taller than you, bigger than you, faster than you … you have to find a way to stop him. That's what you get paid to do," said Patriots cornerback Darius Butler, who struggled with coverage of animated Jets receiver Braylon Edwards. "And I didn't do a good job of that today."

Read *ESPNBoston.com*'s slant on Butler's bad day. The *Boston Globe* and the *Boston Herald* offer similar stories.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

