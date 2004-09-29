Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Jan 04 - 02:00 PM | Sun Jan 07 - 10:40 AM

Week 18 Injury Report: Jets at Patriots

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Previewing the Key Patriots-Jets Matchups

One-on-One with Matthew Slater | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

Matthew Slater 1/4: "It's about serving the guys around you"

Bailey Zappe 1/4: "We've just got to execute and play Patriot football"

David Andrews 1/4: "Always trying to evaluate"

Lawrence Guy 1/4: "It's a blessing to be in this position"

10 to Watch: Patriots Face Jets in Intriguing Season Finale

Patriots Gameplan: Last Audition for Roles in 2024, Keys to Victory and Key Matchups in Regular-Season Finale vs. Jets

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats ring in 2024?

NFL Notes: This resolution should be top priority

After Further Review: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Performance, Patriots Defense Closes the Gap vs. Josh Allen

What's at Stake in Patriots Season Finale vs. Jets?

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Conference Call 1/1

NFL Week 18 Update: Patriots - Jets Game to Be Played on Sunday, January 7 at 1 PM

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bills in Week 17

Patriots.com News Blitz 9/30/04

Today's News Blitz features a great deal about the season-ending injury to Ben Watson, as well as a look towards Sunday's game in Buffalo. Nick Cafardo writes on the team's efforts to put last season's blowout behind them, while Steve Conroy notes that Tom Brady still stings from the beating.

Sep 29, 2004 at 05:00 PM

The big news coming from the Patriots locker room surrounds first-round draft pick Benjamin Watson. The team announced yesterday that Watson would be placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed knee injury, ending his rookie campaign. "Watson caught 10 passes in exhibition games to lead Patriot receivers and started in the opener against Indianapolis, in which he presumably injured the knee," writes **Nick Cafardo** of The Boston Globe.

Cafardo also reports on the team's efforts to get past last year's 31-0 opening-day drubbing in Buffalo. "It's been a week of buildup to this game. Nobody really expects the Patriots to lose except for a few hopeful Bills fans," writes Cafardo. "Still, [Tom] Brady tried to explain why losing a game like last year's was so crummy and why the Patriots can't prepare the way they did for that loss."

**Jackie MacMullen** of the Globe notes Bill Belichick's disinterest in discussing the Patriots winning streak. "He has no time for and no interest in chasing the 1989-90 San Francisco 49ers or the 1972-73 Miami Dolphins or the 1933-34 Chicago Bears or the other three teams that have won 18 straight," writes MacMullen.

In his notebook, **Michael Felger** of The Boston Herald reports on the Watson injury. He also mentions that wide receiver Deion Branch is doubtful for Sunday's game, while Kevin Faulk will be listed as questionable.

Felger also previews a defense that is sure to be salivating at the sight of Drew Bledsoe, the game's most often sacked quarterback. "The Pats have sacked Bledsoe 11 times in four meetings the past two years," writes Felger. "Do the math. The Pats players have, although they certainly aren't going to admit it."

**Steve Conroy** of the Herald writes that Brady has extra motivation this week, as he attempts to avenge his dismal performance in Buffalo last season. "We played terrible, I played terrible and I still remember the game," Brady told Conroy. "You go into the season and you're anxious to start the year and you say, 'We're going to get off to a great start.' Then you go 0-1 and you throw four picks, your confidence takes a big hit."

**Bill Reynolds** of The Providence Journal examines Belichick's evolution from aloof strategist in Cleveland to being the measure of all coaches in New England. "Belichick has become the new template of what an NFL coach should be, the league's new designated coaching genius," writes Reynolds. "Winning two of the last three Super Bowls will do that. So will coaching a team that's become the model for the contemporary professional sports team, one that's focused, dedicated, a group where the sum of the parts is greater than the individual pieces."

**Tom Curran** of the Journal reports on Watson's injury, and his replacement, free agent Jed Weaver, who the Patriots signed yesterday. "Weaver began his career in Philadelphia in 1999, out of Oregon. He spent three seasons in Miami, and last year was with San Francisco before signing with Denver, which released him at the end of training camp despite signing him to a three-year deal worth a little more than $3 million," writes Curran.

Curran also reports on the growing tension in Buffalo between the struggling team and their famously passionate fans who want to see a winner. "Patience is at a premium in Buffalo right now," writes Curran. "And with the 2-0 Super Bowl-champion Patriots visiting the 0-2 Bills Sunday, the potential for game-altering, home-crowd ugliness is very real."

In his notebook, Curran compares the recent career trajectories of Brady and Bledsoe. "This week, the once and current kings of the Patriots meet for the fifth time since Brady unseated an injured Bledsoe in 2001 and Bledsoe was eventually catapulted to Buffalo," writes Curran.

**Alan Greenberg** of The Hartford Courant also juxtaposes the fortunes of the two quarterbacks, as they are inevitably intertwined with the fortunes of their respective franchises. "Since [the midway point of the 2002 season] the Bills' record is 9-17, including this season's 0-2, and Bledsoe has thrown 21 TD passes and 23 interceptions. In that time, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has thrown 41 TD passes and 20 interceptions," writes Greenberg.

**Mike Reiss** of The MetroWest Daily News highlights Bills coach Mike Mularkey's penchant for using trick plays. "Mularkey and quarterbacks coach San Wyche are known to regularly include a few wrinkles in their playbook," writes Reiss. Reiss also notes that the team is constantly on the lookout for trick plays, and should be well prepared to handle Mularkey's malarkey.

Reiss' notebook includes Watson, Bledsoe, Lawyer Milloy, and Willis McGahee.

In The Woonsocket Call, **Michael Parente** points out that the Bills are built around their defense, which, despite the team's 0-2 record, leads the league in run defense thus far. "It all starts with their front seven, which features an eclectic mix of speedy pass-rushers, beefy tackles plugging up the middle and veteran run-stoppers at linebacker," writes Parente. "The Bills have virtually the same starting lineup from last season, which ranked second in the NFL in defense."

**Ask the writers of PFW your questions** >>
**Read all of the AskPFW Responses** >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 18 Injury Report: Jets at Patriots

10 to Watch: Patriots Face Jets in Intriguing Season Finale

Patriots Gameplan: Last Audition for Roles in 2024, Keys to Victory and Key Matchups in Regular-Season Finale vs. Jets

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Transcript: Bailey Zappe Press Conference 1/4

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Belestrator: Breaking Down the New York Jets Pass Rush

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the pass rush of the New York Jets on this episode of the Belestrator.

Jabrill Peppers 1/4: "We've always been a close group"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Matthew Slater 1/4: "It's about serving the guys around you"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Bailey Zappe 1/4: "We've just got to execute and play Patriot football"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

David Andrews 1/4: "Always trying to evaluate"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Lawrence Guy 1/4: "It's a blessing to be in this position"

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising