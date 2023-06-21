Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Wed Jun 21 - 02:00 PM | Thu Jun 22 - 11:55 AM

Patriots Mailbag: Do the Patriots need help at RB, and looking at Trent Brown's future?

A Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots Minicamp and OTA Practices

5 Key Patriots OTA Takeaways

McCourtys launch Project Nigeria to help fight sickle cell disease in first international service project

Patriots close out minicamp playing paintball

What We Learned from Patriots Minicamp

Peppers, Pats D look to "take that next step"

Minicamp Day 2 blogservations: Versatile defense dials it up

Patriots Mailbag: Favorite Player to Watch, Biggest Surprise and More Minicamp Takeaways

How Ty Montgomery, Second-Year RBs Factor Into Patriots Backfield Depth Behind Rhamondre Stevenson

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/13

Minicamp Day 1 Blogservations: Defense turns up the heat

Analysis: Breaking Down Mac Jones and the Patriots Offense's First Day of Minicamp

Rookie Patriots defenders getting a taste of the football "firehose"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/12

Report: Patriots Hosting WR DeAndre Hopkins on Free Agent Visit

OTA Blogservations: Offense continues to progress

Press Pass: Offseason Progress

Kendrick Bourne focused on a bounce-back season

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Patriots crown Leominster as girls high school flag football champions in inaugural season

After losing a coach and mentor this fall, Leominster honored Ricky White by winning the 2023 New England Patriots Girls High School Flag Football championship.

Jun 21, 2023 at 01:46 PM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

High school football champions in Massachusetts have been crowned year after year at Gillette Stadium, but things looked a little different as history was being made Friday.

With a narrow 13-12 victory, Leominster took the title over St. Mary's of Lynn, and there wasn't a dry eye on the Blue Devil's roster as they celebrated together, lifting the trophy above their heads and taking selfies with their medals.

The tournament wasn't sanctioned by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, but it crowned a state champion for the inaugural New England Patriots Girls High School Flag Football League launched by the team in April. Either way, it meant just as much to those who participated as any other varsity sport.

"This is crazy. I've been playing flag since I was in sixth grade," Leominster's Melina Montalvo said after winning the flag football championship on her 18th birthday.

"I never thought my high school would have a team for girls. Football was always a boys' sport. It's just so cool. Today is the best day ever, to be honest. Definitely, something I won't forget, my 18th birthday being my last night playing high school flag."

Just days into starting a new job with the New England Patriots Foundation, community relations supervisor Dani Callahan had a big project put on her desk.

As part of an NFL initiative to grow the sport of flag football, it was now her responsibility to get things going at a local level here in New England – specifically, for girls.

Without much experience, she leveraged relationships between the club and the community to get it off the ground, garnering interest and fielding teams at eight different schools in the Commonwealth. In April, teams from Leominster, Chelsea, Fitchburg, St. Mary's Lynn, Needham, Peabody, Woburn, and Ayer-Shirley Regional High School were established to take part in a 14-game season.

"Just being able to tell them they have the support of the New England Patriots – it's something that people are very excited about and proud to have us in their corner," Callahan said.

To support the league, the Patriots provided a $5,000 grant to each participating school to facilitate the emerging sport. Flag football was donated by USA Football and custom uniforms were donated by Nike.

All eight teams were invited to Gillette Stadium in the spring to unbox their new uniforms, but Leominster's had a detail unlike the rest.

Sewed onto each uniform was a patch that read "E4R." In other words, "Everything for Ricky," the man who had been there for the Blue Devils from Day 1.

"A lot of these girls have been playing for a long time, right?," said Leominster defensive coach Becky Curley. "This is not their first rodeo, they've been working hard at flag. But there was a mentor and a coach who was my best friend. He coached almost every division, and he's coached a lot of these girls. He passed away in October. He put in a lot of hard work with these girls. He was always there for them, always doing extra workouts, but he was also our coaching director in our regular recreational league. We've all done everything for Ricky this season. He just meant so much to all of our girls and all of us."

Leominster lived up to the symbolism of the jersey patch all season, with their season reaching its climax on Friday.

The under-the-lights tournament featured all eight teams in an elimination bracket, with friends and family coming from all over to spectate.

For the championship, the Patriots also extended the invitation to a few Boston Renegades players who were happy to do some scouting from the sidelines.

"We could have a Patriots player come out and speak about being a professional football player, but it's not as transferable as seeing a female professional athlete in front of you," said Callahan. "So having them there to speak about their experiences was awesome and they were just so glad to be a part of it."

As noted by the Renegades, something like the Patriots Flag Football League didn't exist when they were growing up. It made the experience just as excited for them.

"It's huge for them. It's huge for us. This is our future in the sport and it's amazing," said Molly Goodwin, who owns the professional tackle football team and seven-time national champions of the Women's Football Alliance.

"It's fun for us to cheer them on and for them to look at our players as mentors. I don't think you should undersell that we're fans of theirs."

The girls showed good reason for that Friday, putting their talent and athleticism on display for all to see, including officials from the MIAA.

Callahan and the Patriots Foundation have a lot of goals for the league, including expanding throughout not only Massachusetts, but New England, and getting girls flag football sanctioned as a varsity sport.

"There's definitely something here, and I think tonight kind of showed it," Curley said.

"This is a sport that's going to offer opportunities to girls who might not have that extra money for that lacrosse stick and those goggles and you know what I mean? All you need is a pair of cleats and they can come out and they can compete."

The league was a labor of love for Callahan, who finally saw her hard work validated by every girl who took part in the inaugural effort.

Watching girls leave it all out there on the field made it all worth it.

"I don't think I anticipated it," Callahan said of how emotional the experience was for participants.

"I hoped that that will happen, but you almost have like impostor syndrome going through all of it. I just really wanted them to care and have fun. I got to actually to see how passionate they were and that they really cared about this. I know it's something that I put a lot of work in but to see that other people felt so strongly about it was really, really nice."

For Leominster, passion was an understatement. From the beginning of the season until the end, the Blue Devils knew exactly who and what they were playing for.

"I know Ricky would have been here and he would have been so proud of these girls," Curley said.

"And they're making history, right? They're making history here. You can see all these little girls and boys in the stands. I've been telling them that this is what they're playing for. They're opening the door for all these other kids. That's what Ricky tried to do for them, was to open those doors to opportunities. So now they're given back the same way that he did."

PHOTOS: Patriots host inaugural girls high school flag football championship at Gillette Stadium

The Patriots hosted the inaugural girls high school flag football championship at Gillette Stadium on Friday, June 16, 2023, featuring eight schools in a tournament-style bracket: Ayer-Shirley Regional High School, Chelsea High School, Fitchburg High School, Leominster High School, St. Mary's Lynn, Needham High School, Peabody Veterans Memorial High School and Woburn Memorial High School. Leominster captured the title in dramatic fashion, rallying for a 13-12 win over St. Mary's in which they made a defensive stand in the end zone on the final two plays of the game to hang on.

061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler016-watermarked
1 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler125-watermarked
2 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler155a-watermarked
3 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler049-watermarked
4 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler173-watermarked
5 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler115-watermarked
6 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler011-watermarked
7 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler084-watermarked
8 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler176-watermarked
9 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler087-watermarked
10 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler143-watermarked
11 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler065-watermarked
12 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler174-watermarked
13 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler117-watermarked
14 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler010-watermarked
15 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler059-watermarked
16 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler131-watermarked
17 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler072-watermarked
18 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler134-watermarked
19 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler142-watermarked
20 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler165-watermarked
21 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler218-watermarked
22 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler009-watermarked
23 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler110-watermarked
24 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler195-watermarked
25 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler210-watermarked
26 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler193-watermarked
27 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler167-watermarked
28 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler159-watermarked
29 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler113-watermarked
30 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler042-watermarked
31 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler055-watermarked
32 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler024-watermarked
33 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler100-watermarked
34 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler052-watermarked
35 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler044-watermarked
36 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler109-watermarked
37 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler189-watermarked
38 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler140-watermarked
39 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler047-watermarked
40 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler233-watermarked
41 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler235-watermarked
42 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler238-watermarked
43 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler253-watermarked
44 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler257-watermarked
45 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler259-watermarked
46 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler262-watermarked
47 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler271-watermarked
48 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler275-watermarked
49 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler281-watermarked
50 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler282-watermarked
51 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler284-watermarked
52 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler286-watermarked
53 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler288a-watermarked
54 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler293-watermarked
55 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler297-watermarked
56 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler298-watermarked
57 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler303-watermarked
58 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler307-watermarked
59 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
061623-GirlsFFChampionship_Adler314-watermarked
60 / 60
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Patriots close out minicamp playing paintball

With Wednesday's practice canceled, the New England Patriots bonded by playing paintball as a team instead.

news

Patriots celebrate 26 winners for 2023 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards

The Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation, and Gillette donated $275,000 to help 2023 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award recipients expand their reach.

news

Ty Montgomery, Chris Board and Terez Hall help Patriots Foundation unveil new outreach van for Pine Street Inn

In partnership with Dellbrook | JKS Construction, the New England Patriots Foundation hope to help Pine Street Inn expand their impact on combating homelessness in the Boston area.

news

Four Patriots Cheerleaders celebrate college graduations

Alexa Pillsbury, Sarah Tong, Haley Schmich and Jillian Acevedo all recently earned their college degrees. Here's what is next for the New England Patriots Cheerleaders.

news

Patriots players call for end to gun violence in Roxbury during Wear Orange Weekend

Eight members of the New England Patriots and one retired alum represented the team in Roxbury for Wear Orange Weekend.

news

Devin McCourty serves as honorary captain in dominant Renegades win

The retired New England Patriots champion attended the Boston Renegades' 69-0 win over the Tampa Bay Inferno on Saturday.

news

Patriots Cheerleader Eliza Kanner sees two worlds collide during Jewish Heritage Month

By day, the proud Jewish activist works for Combined Jewish Philanthropies. With the work of Robert Kraft's Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, she's seeing some overlap in her two jobs.

news

How 17 foster siblings and his faith inspired Ty Montgomery's calling off the field

Through his foundation My 10 Percent, the New England Patriots receiver is fundraising to send 11 former foster children on a transformative trip to Israel.

news

Retired Patriots champion Devin McCourty lands new job

The legendary New England Patriots safety isn't straying far from the NFL with his new gig on NBC.

news

Patriots' Kyle Dugger graduates from Lenoir Rhyne University

The New England Patriots safety earned a Bachelor's degree in psychology over the weekend.

news

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots crown Leominster as girls high school flag football champions in inaugural season

Gillette Stadium and Anheuser-Busch Announce New Field-Level Premium Space

Patriots Foundation and Bank of America Team Up to Support Second Round of Community Captains Program

Patriots Mailbag: Do the Patriots need help at RB, and looking at Trent Brown's future?

A Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots Minicamp and OTA Practices

Patriots close out minicamp playing paintball

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Foundation and Matthew Judon Raise Awareness for Cancer at Annual Buzz Off

The 14th annual One Mission Buzz Off took place Sunday, June 18th at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was in attendance shaving heads and greeting families to raise funds for charity. The One Mission Buzz Off is a fundraising event centered around honoring children with cancer through the act of head shaving.

New England Patriots Host Inaugural Girls High School Flag Football Championship at Gillette Stadium

The New England Patriots hosted the inaugural girls high school flag football championship at Gillette Stadium. The tournament featured eight schools in a competing in bracket-style play: Ayer-Shirley Regional High School, Chelsea High School, Fitchburg High School, Leominster High School, St. Mary's Lynn, Needham High School, Peabody Veterans Memorial High School and Woburn Memorial High School. Leominster captured the title in with a dramatic 13-12 win over St. Mary's to finish the evening.

Deatrich Wise Jr. Reflects on the Significance of Juneteenth and Shares How Fans Can Continue to Raise Awareness

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. talks about the importance of Juneteenth, the day Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas and announced that slavery had been officially abolished. Wise Jr. shares what Juneteenth means to him while continuing to spread awareness and dialogue about the national holiday.

What We Learned from Patriots Minicamp

Tamara Brown and Evan Lazar discuss their biggest takeaways and who stood out at Patriots Minicamp.

Matthew Judon on his expectations for Patriots defense in 2023, assessing offense during minicamp

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon joins Senior National Columnist Judy Battista and shares his expectations for Patriots defense in 2023, assessing offense in minicamp.

Press Pass: Players Discuss Progress Made at Minicamp

Patriots players Matthew Judon, Jabrill Peppers, and DeVante Parker address the media on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Midseason matchup in Germany

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt.

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Advertising