Patriots crown Leominster as girls high school flag football champions in inaugural season

The under-the-lights tournament featured all eight teams in an elimination bracket, with friends and family coming from all over to spectate.

For the championship, the Patriots also extended the invitation to a few Boston Renegades players who were happy to do some scouting from the sidelines.

"We could have a Patriots player come out and speak about being a professional football player, but it's not as transferable as seeing a female professional athlete in front of you," said Callahan. "So having them there to speak about their experiences was awesome and they were just so glad to be a part of it."

As noted by the Renegades, something like the Patriots Flag Football League didn't exist when they were growing up. It made the experience just as excited for them.

"It's huge for them. It's huge for us. This is our future in the sport and it's amazing," said Molly Goodwin, who owns the professional tackle football team and seven-time national champions of the Women's Football Alliance.

"It's fun for us to cheer them on and for them to look at our players as mentors. I don't think you should undersell that we're fans of theirs."

The girls showed good reason for that Friday, putting their talent and athleticism on display for all to see, including officials from the MIAA.

Callahan and the Patriots Foundation have a lot of goals for the league, including expanding throughout not only Massachusetts, but New England, and getting girls flag football sanctioned as a varsity sport.

"There's definitely something here, and I think tonight kind of showed it," Curley said.

"This is a sport that's going to offer opportunities to girls who might not have that extra money for that lacrosse stick and those goggles and you know what I mean? All you need is a pair of cleats and they can come out and they can compete."

The league was a labor of love for Callahan, who finally saw her hard work validated by every girl who took part in the inaugural effort.

Watching girls leave it all out there on the field made it all worth it.

"I don't think I anticipated it," Callahan said of how emotional the experience was for participants.

"I hoped that that will happen, but you almost have like impostor syndrome going through all of it. I just really wanted them to care and have fun. I got to actually to see how passionate they were and that they really cared about this. I know it's something that I put a lot of work in but to see that other people felt so strongly about it was really, really nice."

For Leominster, passion was an understatement. From the beginning of the season until the end, the Blue Devils knew exactly who and what they were playing for.

"I know Ricky would have been here and he would have been so proud of these girls," Curley said.