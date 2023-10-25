Patriots Defenders Stepping Up

"I would hope that I scarred it into his brain enough while he was here on some of the stuff that we've talked about," joked cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino of Jackson's return. "He's done a really good job of just catching up on some of the new things and some of the techniques that may be different or some of the coverage calls that may be different. He's done a really good job trying to lock in and really bring the attention to detail."

According to PFF, Jackson has allowed just 10 catches on 20 targets in three games back with the Pats, while holding Bills star receiver Stefon Diggs to just two catches on five targets for 32 yards and a touchdown.

With Jonathan Jones back in the lineup after battling his own injuries, the Patriots are getting their secondary back to a place where they can still compete with the best. Jackson's impact hasn't just been on the field, as Pellegrino praised his impact on the group as a whole.