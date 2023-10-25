Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Defenders Stepping Up

After injuries struck the Patriots defense, some unexpected players have stepped up and taken advantage of the opportunity.

Oct 25, 2023 at 11:39 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33), defensive back J.C. Jackson (29) and defensive lineman Christian Barmore (90).
Photos by David Silverman and Eric J. Adler
Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33), defensive back J.C. Jackson (29) and defensive lineman Christian Barmore (90).

Things looked pretty bleak after the Patriots defense lost both Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez for the season against the Cowboys. While the duo ran the spectrum from experienced veteran to promising rookie, they still represented two of the most promising playmakers on the defense and their absences would be a significant early-season hurdle for the team to overcome.

Their losses were compounded by the ongoing attrition that all teams face, as the beleaguered cornerback group has been struck the hardest, necessitating a trade to bring back J.C. Jackson. Judon's edge group took another hit this past week when Josh Uche was added to the injury report, missing the team's Week 7 matchup against the Bills.

However, just when it appeared that a skeleton crew would be thrown to the wolves against Josh Allen and the Bills, the Patriots defense found contributions that helped them solve Allen for the first time in four games, making enough plays along the course of the game to hand New England a much-needed victory.

On Tuesday, the defensive coaching staff highlighted some of the players who are stepping up and making a difference, starting with Jackson, who has stepped right back into his role as if he never left.

"I would hope that I scarred it into his brain enough while he was here on some of the stuff that we've talked about," joked cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino of Jackson's return. "He's done a really good job of just catching up on some of the new things and some of the techniques that may be different or some of the coverage calls that may be different. He's done a really good job trying to lock in and really bring the attention to detail."

According to PFF, Jackson has allowed just 10 catches on 20 targets in three games back with the Pats, while holding Bills star receiver Stefon Diggs to just two catches on five targets for 32 yards and a touchdown.

With Jonathan Jones back in the lineup after battling his own injuries, the Patriots are getting their secondary back to a place where they can still compete with the best. Jackson's impact hasn't just been on the field, as Pellegrino praised his impact on the group as a whole.

"I've been really impressed with his attitude, pushing himself,  pushing everybody to play better," said Pellegrino. He's always been a guy that loves to work. You know, I'm out there at practice, I got two seconds myself. He's like, "Mike, come on, let's go do something. Let's go do some long balls.' You know, he always wants to do extra work. He's out there 10 minutes before practice starts, working on his footwork with me, he does a great job of trying to stay on top of his craft."

