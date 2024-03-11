 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Mar 07 - 02:00 PM | Tue Mar 12 - 12:55 PM

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Patriots Draft Countdown Live Show to Kick Off 2024 League Year

Report: Patriots Keeping Kendrick Bourne

Report: Patriots to Trade Mac Jones

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Running Back

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Edge

NFL Free Agency 2024: Frequently Asked Questions

Patriots employees celebrate International Women's Day by sharing experiences working in sports

Behind the Scenes at the 2024 NFL Combine with Head Coach Jerod Mayo, Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf and Patriots Scouting Staff

New England Patriots 2024 Free Agency Primer

Report: Patriots Re-Sign Standout TE Hunter Henry 

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episodes 7 & 8 (video edition)

Report: Patriots Agree to Terms With Free Agent OT Chukwuma Okorafor

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers 

Patriots Catch-22 3/7: Ranking the Draft WRs, Rebuilding the O-Line, Free Agency Preview

Patriots Unfiltered 3/7: Free Agency Preview, Mock Drafts and NFL Draft Talk

NFL Free Agency | Patriots Writers Talk Jacoby Brissett, Tyron Smith, Christian Wilkins and More

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Linebacker

Patriots Draft Countdown Live Show to Kick Off 2024 League Year

A new Patriots.com podcast focusing exclusively on the NFL Draft will officially launch this week.

Mar 11, 2024 at 11:33 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2024-DraftPodcast-Podcast-TW

To kick off the new league year, Patriots.com will release a new seven-part video and podcast series this spring focusing exclusively on the NFL Draft. Patriots Draft Countdown will feature the writers of Patriots.com providing their insight into this year's draft class, along with prospect film breakdowns, full draft positional previews and interviews with national media members and draft pundits who will provide their big-picture view of the Patriots and how they could approach this April's draft.

The show will kick off with an hour-long live edition as the NFL's 2024 league year opens on Wednesday, March 13 from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m., immediately breaking down the moves that the team has made during the tampering period and how they might affect their draft needs and strategy. Five ensuing episodes will be released each Wednesday leading up to the draft, with another hour-long live finale scheduled for April 24, the day before the first round kicks off from Detroit.

Both video and podcast versions of every episode will be released on Patriots.com, YouTube and your podcast outlet of choice.

Subscribe to Patriots Draft Countdown on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart | YouTube

Related Content

news

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.
news

Report: Patriots Keeping Kendrick Bourne

The Patriots are reportedly retaining receiver Kendrick Bourne on a three-year deal.
news

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Running Back

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13, and with it, the advent of 2024's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the running backs. 
news

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Edge

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13, and with it, the advent of 2024's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the edge players.
news

New England Patriots 2024 Free Agency Primer

Here's everything you need to know before the free agency frenzy begins on Monday!
news

Report: Patriots Re-Sign Standout TE Hunter Henry 

According to NFL Network, the Patriots are re-signing their starting tight end to avoid Henry hitting the free-agent market next week. 
news

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13, and with it, the advent of 2024's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the defensive line.
news

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13, and with it, the advent of 2024's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the tight ends. 
news

Report: Patriots Agree to Terms With Free Agent OT Chukwuma Okorafor

The Patriots have begun adding to the offensive line by reportedly signing the former Steelers tackle ahead of free agency next week. 
news

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers 

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13, and with it, the advent of 2024's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the wide receivers. 
news

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Linebacker

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13, and with it, the advent of 2024's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the linebackers.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Patriots Draft Countdown Live Show to Kick Off 2024 League Year

Report: Patriots Keeping Kendrick Bourne

Report: Patriots to Trade Mac Jones

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Running Back

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Edge

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Behind the Scenes at the 2024 NFL Combine with Head Coach Jerod Mayo, Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf and Patriots Scouting Staff

Get a behind the scenes look at the 2024 NFL Combine including interviews with Head Coach Jerod Mayo, Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf, and more.

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episodes 7 & 8 (video edition)

Matt Smith hosts a roundtable with Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault breaking down episodes seven and eight of Apple TV Plus's exclusive 10-part documentary event, The Dynasty: New England Patriots. Hear the group's thoughts on the Patriots Super Bowl win over the Seahawks, the Super Bowl comeback from 28-3 to victory over the Falcons and more.

The 10-part documentary event, 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' is streaming now, exclusively on Apple TV Plus.

Kendrick Bourne reflects on last season's injury, desire to return to Pats | NFL Total Access

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne reflects on last season's injury, desire to return to the Patriots on NFL Total Access.

NFL Free Agency | Patriots Writers Talk Jacoby Brissett, Tyron Smith, Christian Wilkins and More

Patriots.com writers Mike Dussault, Paul Perillo and Evan Lazar discuss the potential players on the free agent market who could fit in the Patriots system, how Jacoby Brissett could act as a veteran mentor for a rookie QB and what bringing in a veteran receiver like Calvin Ridley could do to boost offensive production. They discuss what veteran tackle Tyron Smith and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on what they could do to help build some strength on the offensive and defensive lines.

Pats LB Matt Judon on his recovery from biceps injury, impressions of Jerod Mayo as HC | Good Morning Football

New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon wakes up with "GMFB" and discusses his recovery from biceps injury, impressions of Jerod Mayo as head coach.

Evaluating the quarterbacks and wide receivers | NFL Combine Day 4 Recap

Watch as Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar offer their takeaways from media access with quarterbacks and wide receivers on Day 4 of the NFL Combine and which prospects could fit with the Patriots.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots captain Matthew Slater has announced his retirement after 16 NFL seasons.

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising