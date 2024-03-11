Patriots Draft Countdown Live Show to Kick Off 2024 League Year

To kick off the new league year, Patriots.com will release a new seven-part video and podcast series this spring focusing exclusively on the NFL Draft. Patriots Draft Countdown will feature the writers of Patriots.com providing their insight into this year's draft class, along with prospect film breakdowns, full draft positional previews and interviews with national media members and draft pundits who will provide their big-picture view of the Patriots and how they could approach this April's draft.
The show will kick off with an hour-long live edition as the NFL's 2024 league year opens on Wednesday, March 13 from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m., immediately breaking down the moves that the team has made during the tampering period and how they might affect their draft needs and strategy. Five ensuing episodes will be released each Wednesday leading up to the draft, with another hour-long live finale scheduled for April 24, the day before the first round kicks off from Detroit.
Both video and podcast versions of every episode will be released on Patriots.com, YouTube and your podcast outlet of choice.
