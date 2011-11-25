Patriots - Eagles Injury Report

Friday, November 25, 2011
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-3)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Dane Fletcher
|LB
|Thumb (DNP)
|Brandon Spikes
|LB
|Knee (DNP)
|Doubtful
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Questionable
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Deion Branch
|WR
|Hip (LP)
|Patrick Chung
|S
|Foot (LP)
|Dan Connolly
|C
|Groin (LP)
|Gary Guyton
|LB
|Shoulder (LP)
|James Ihedigbo
|S
|Shoulder (LP)
|Matt Light
|OT
|Ankle (LP)
|Devin McCourty
|CB
|Shoulder (LP)
|Chad Ochocinco
|WR
|Hamstring (DNP)
|Taylor Price
|WR
|Hamstring (LP)
|Matthew Slater
|WR
|Shoulder (LP)
|Sebastian Vollmer
|OT
|Back (LP)
|Probable
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Brian Waters*
|G
|Knee (LP)
|Wes Welker
|WR
|Knee (LP)
|PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (4-6)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|King Dunlap
|T
|Concussion (DNP)
|Doubtful
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Jeremy Maclin
|WR
|Hamstring/Shoulder (DNP)
|Questionable
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Nnamdi Asomugha
|CB
|Knee (DNP)
|Dominique Rogers-Cromartie
|CB
|Ankle (DNP)
|Michael Vick
|QB
|Ribs (DNP)
|Probable
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|DeSeason Jackson
|WR
|Foot (LP)
|PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (4-6)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Did Not Participate
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|King Dunlap
|T
|Concussion
|DeSean Jackson
|WR
|Foot
|Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie
|CB
|Ankle
|Michael Vick
|QB
|Ribs
|Limited Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Jeremy Maclin
|WR
|Hamstring/Shoulder
|Full Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Brandon Graham
|DE
|Knee
|Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP) *BOLD indicated a change from previous day's report
|(O) Out = definitely will not play
(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play
(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play
(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty