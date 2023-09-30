Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Sep 28 - 04:00 PM | Sun Oct 01 - 01:55 PM

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade CB Jonathan Jones, G Cole Strange to Out; Elevate DL Jeremiah Pharms for Sunday's Game vs. Cowboys

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Cowboys

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory and Marquee Matchups in Sunday's Showdown vs. the Cowboys in Dallas

Analysis: Patriots List Five Players as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Cowboys 

Former Patriot Tyrone Poole inducted into Black College Alumni Hall of Fame

Rhamondre Stevenson Believes Production is 'Going to Come' for Patriots Rushing Attack

Week 4 Injury Report: Patriots at Cowboys

How Matthew Slater and Patriots teammates volunteered in community this week

Pregame Primer: Everything you need to know before Patriots-Cowboys 

PRO Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots at Cowboys

Christian Gonzalez Named Defensive Rookie of the Month for September

Inside Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez's Defensive Rookie of the Month Campaign 

10 to Watch: Patriots eye big road test in Dallas

Game Preview: New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys | NFL Week 4

Ezekiel Elliott looking for a win in Dallas

Belichick Breakdown: Pharaoh Brown's TD, Run Defense, Matthew Judon's Safety and More Key Plays from Win Over the Jets

Sights and Sounds: Week 3 vs. New York Jets

21 Questions: Get to know Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott

NFL Notes: Rookie Gonzalez impresses out of the gate

Unfiltered Mailbag: Where has the Patriots Offense Improved in the First Three Weeks of the Season? 

Patriots Elevate DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. from the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have elevated DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad.

Sep 30, 2023 at 05:31 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
2023-Transaction (single)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have elevated DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad.

Pharms Jr., 26, (jersey #70) was originally signed by New England on July 19, 2022 and spent the entire 2022 season on the practice squad. The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder, was released by New England on Aug. 29 and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 4. Pharms was drafted by the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL out of Friends University in 2022 where he finished the season with 32 tackles and two sacks in 10 games.

Jeremiah-Pharms-Headshot

Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

#70 DL

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 300 lbs
  • College: Friends U.

Related Content

news

Patriots sign DL Manny Jones to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed defensive lineman Manny Jones to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Place DL Daniel Ekuale on Injured Reserve and Release DB William Hooper from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have placed defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale on injured reserve and released defensive back William Hooper from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign QB Will Grier to the 53-man Roster from the Cincinnati Practice Squad; Place DB Marcus Jones on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have signed QB Will Grier to the 53-man roster from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed DB Marcus Jones on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed CB Breon Borders and CB Azizi Hearn to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Release Two Players

The Patriots announced today that they released QB Ian Book from the practice squad and QB Matt Corral from exempt/left squad.
news

Patriots Elevate Two Players from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated LB Calvin Munson and WR Jalen Reagor from the practice squad to the active roster. 
news

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they signed QB Ian Book and rookie DB William Hooper to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign RB Ty Montgomery II and QB Bailey Zappe to the 53-Man Roster; Elevate LB Calvin Munson to the Active Roster; Place DB Jack Jones on IR and List QB Matt Corral as Exempt/Left Squad

The Patriots announced today that they signed RB Ty Montgomery II and QB Bailey Zappe from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and elevated LB Calvin Munson to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed DB Jack Jones on injured reserve and list QB Matt Corral as Exempt/Left Squad.
news

Patriots Sign TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Riley Reiff on IR; Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed OL Riley Reiff on injured reserve. 
news

Patriots Make a Series of Transactions

The New England Patriots announced today that they have claimed and were awarded QB Matt Corral off waivers from Carolina. Corral was released by Carolina on Aug. 31. In addition, the Patriots signed WR T.J. Luther and WR Jalen Reagor to the practice squad and released WR Thyrick Pitts from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Place WR Tyquan Thornton on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have placed WR Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Preview: New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys | NFL Week 4

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade CB Jonathan Jones, G Cole Strange to Out; Elevate DL Jeremiah Pharms for Sunday's Game vs. Cowboys

Patriots Elevate DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. from the Practice Squad

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Cowboys

Former Patriot Tyrone Poole inducted into Black College Alumni Hall of Fame

Week 4 Injury Report: Patriots at Cowboys

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

All Access: Preparing for the Cowboys, Sights & Sounds from Win Over the Jets, Matthew Judon 1-on-1

We go inside a victorious locker room for the first time this season after the win over the Jets, In addition, Coach Belichick highlights some of the best plays from the win on the Belichick Breakdown, and see a different, more fashion-conscious side of Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon. All that and more on this episode of All Access.

One-on-One with Matthew Judon

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon to discuss the first victory of the season and to look at the sense of style around the team.

Kendrick Bourne 9/29: "It's going to be an exciting atmosphere"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Friday, September 29, 2023.

Jalen Mills 9/29: "Have to communicate at all times"

Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills addresses the media on Friday, September 29, 2023.

Bill Belichick 9/29: "There's still a lot of work to do"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, September 29, 2023.

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Jets Recap, Cowboys Preview, Pharaoh Brown 1-on-1

Watch as Tamara Brown, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault recap the Patriots win against the New York Jets in the Meadowlands. Plus, they look ahead to the Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising