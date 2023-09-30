Patriots Elevate DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. from the Practice Squad

Pharms Jr., 26, (jersey #70) was originally signed by New England on July 19, 2022 and spent the entire 2022 season on the practice squad. The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder, was released by New England on Aug. 29 and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 4. Pharms was drafted by the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL out of Friends University in 2022 where he finished the season with 32 tackles and two sacks in 10 games.