Patriots elevate DL Nick Thurman to the 53-man roster from the practice squad

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Sep 18 - 12:00 AM | Sun Sep 20 - 05:55 PM
Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots travel west to face potent Seahawks

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots travel west to face potent Seahawks

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick discusses the win over the Dolphins, playing without fans, and the Seahawks

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick discusses the win over the Dolphins, playing without fans, and the Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/18: McCourty eyes another battle to the end with Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/18: McCourty eyes another battle to the end with Seahawks

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

What They're Saying: Seattle Seahawks

What They're Saying: Seattle Seahawks

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Dolphins

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Dolphins

Locker Room Celebration Following the Win over the Dolphins

Locker Room Celebration Following the Win over the Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Belichick: 'I think that's an advantage to have some versatility defensively'

Belichick: 'I think that's an advantage to have some versatility defensively'

Newton on WEEI 9/14: 'I think I missed this victoriously sore feeling'

Newton on WEEI 9/14: 'I think I missed this victoriously sore feeling'

After Further Review: Fourth-quarter response keys Patriots win over Miami

After Further Review: Fourth-quarter response keys Patriots win over Miami

Belichick: 'Proud of the team's effort'

Belichick: 'Proud of the team's effort'

Postgame Press Pass: Patriots discuss the win over Miami

Postgame Press Pass: Patriots discuss the win over Miami

Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

Newton 9/13: 'We have to keep building from this'

Newton 9/13: 'We have to keep building from this'

Game Notes: Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 

Game Notes: Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 

Belichick 9/13: 'Good to get the first win under your belt'

Belichick 9/13: 'Good to get the first win under your belt'

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/13

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/13

Full Patriots - Dolphins Game Highlights | Week 1

Full Patriots - Dolphins Game Highlights | Week 1

Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Phillips brushes up on Pats defensive "canvas"

Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Phillips brushes up on Pats defensive "canvas"

Patriots elevate DL Nick Thurman to the 53-man roster from the practice squad

Sep 19, 2020 at 07:21 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Transaction Thumb  Transactions 2020

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that that they have elevated DL Nick Thurman to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Thurman, 25, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Houston Texans out of the University of Houston on May 14, 2018. The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder was released by the Texans prior to the start of the 2018 regular season. Thurman signed with New England during the 2019 offseason and spent the 2019 season on the Patriots practice squad. He went to training camp with the Patriots this summer and was signed to the Patriots practice squad on Sept. 6, 2020.

Related Content

Patriots Sign Two Players to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Add Two Players to the Practice Squad
news

Patriots Sign Two Players to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Add Two Players to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that that they have signed DB Myles Bryant and K Nick Folk to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed QB Jake Dolegala (DOLE-leh-gah-lah) and OL James Ferentz to the practice squad.
Patriots make a series of transactions
news

Patriots make a series of transactions

The Patriots announced that that they have signed K Nick Folk and DL Xavier Williams to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed WR Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve. Additionally, the Patriots signed OL Caleb Benenoch to the practice squad.
Patriots Release OL Corey Levin from Practice Squad
news

Patriots Release OL Corey Levin from Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that that they have released OL Corey Levin from the practice squad.
Patriots Place OL Yodny Cajuste on IR
news

Patriots Place OL Yodny Cajuste on IR

The Patriots announced that that they have placed OL Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve.
Patriots Make Practice Squad Change
news

Patriots Make Practice Squad Change

The Patriots announced that that they have signed OL Corey Levin to the practice squad and released TE Paul Quessenberry from the practice squad.
Patriots sign WRs Mason Kinsey and Kristian Wilkerson to the practice squad
news

Patriots sign WRs Mason Kinsey and Kristian Wilkerson to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed WRs Mason Kinsey and Kristian Wilkerson to the practice squad.
Patriots sign two players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; place two players on injured reserve
news

Patriots sign two players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; place two players on injured reserve

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed LB Cassh Maluia and RB J.J. Taylor to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed DL Beau Allen and RB Damien Harris on the injured reserve list.
Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster
news

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have signed 16 players to the practice squad.
Patriots Release 24 Players
news

Patriots Release 24 Players

The Patriots announced today that they have released 24 players and are now at the NFL-mandatory 53-man roster limit.
Patriots Release Three Players
news

Patriots Release Three Players

The Patriots announced that they have released rookie DL Michael Barnett, CB Michael Jackson and WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
Patriots Sign WR Andre Baccellia 
news

Patriots Sign WR Andre Baccellia 

The Patriots announced that they have signed rookie WR Andre Baccellia.

Latest News

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 9/18: McCourty eyes another battle to the end with Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/18: McCourty eyes another battle to the end with Seahawks

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots travel west to face potent Seahawks

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots travel west to face potent Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/17: Edelman ready for another hard-hitting affair vs. Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/17: Edelman ready for another hard-hitting affair vs. Seahawks

Tailgater2000 adapts for scaled back game-day traditions

Tailgater2000 adapts for scaled back game-day traditions

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/17

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/17

What They're Saying: Seattle Seahawks

What They're Saying: Seattle Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/16: Taylor keeps undrafted rookie streak alive

Unfiltered Notebook 9/16: Taylor keeps undrafted rookie streak alive

Patriots Sign Two Players to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Add Two Players to the Practice Squad

Patriots Sign Two Players to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Add Two Players to the Practice Squad

10 Patriots legends headline 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominations

10 Patriots legends headline 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominations

Nicknames, fashion statements and more: What we learned from Cam Newton's WEEI interview

Nicknames, fashion statements and more: What we learned from Cam Newton's WEEI interview

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/15: Patriots offense just getting warmed up

Unfiltered Notebook 9/15: Patriots offense just getting warmed up

Derek Rivers recovery journey, second career sack 'gratifying' for Patriots to see

Derek Rivers recovery journey, second career sack 'gratifying' for Patriots to see

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/15

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/15

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Post-Opener Reactions

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Post-Opener Reactions

Cam Newton pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman with 'Wakanda forever' celebration

Cam Newton pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman with 'Wakanda forever' celebration

Patriots and families have 'roaring' good time at Jurassic Quest 

Patriots and families have 'roaring' good time at Jurassic Quest 

Unfiltered Notebook 9/14: O-line gets things rolling

Unfiltered Notebook 9/14: O-line gets things rolling

Patriots describe 'different' atmosphere without fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots describe 'different' atmosphere without fans at Gillette Stadium

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/14

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/14

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax

Advertising