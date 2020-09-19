Patriots elevate DL Nick Thurman to the 53-man roster from the practice squad

Thurman, 25, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Houston Texans out of the University of Houston on May 14, 2018. The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder was released by the Texans prior to the start of the 2018 regular season. Thurman signed with New England during the 2019 offseason and spent the 2019 season on the Patriots practice squad. He went to training camp with the Patriots this summer and was signed to the Patriots practice squad on Sept. 6, 2020.