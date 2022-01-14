Patriots Elevate Four Players to the Active Roster

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have elevated CB De'Vante Bausby, DL Daniel Ekuale (pronounced – ee-QWALL-lay), DB D'Angelo Ross and WR Kristian Wilkerson to the active roster from the practice squad.
Bausby, 28, is in his fifth NFL season after spending time on the 53-man roster and practice squads for Chicago (2015-16), Philadelphia (2017-18), Denver (2019-20) and Arizona (2020). The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Kansas City out of Pittsburg State in 2015. He was signed by Las Vegas as a free agent on June 17, 2021 and was released on Aug. 16. Overall, he has played in 26 career games with six starts and has registered 58 total tackles and two special teams tackles.
Ekuale, 28, has been elevated to the active roster for seven games in 2021, including being elevated in each of the last five games. He has seen action as a reserve and accumulated five total tackles and two sacks. Ekuale originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Cleveland in 2018 out of Washington State. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad before making the 53-man roster in 2019. After being released by Cleveland at the end of training camp in 2020, he signed with Jacksonville to the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster in late September. Ekuale was released by Jacksonville on Aug. 31, 2021 and was signed to the New England practice squad on Sept. 5. Overall, he has played in 23 NFL games and has registered 22 total tackles and three sacks.
Ross, 25, originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of New Mexico on May 2, 2019 and spent his rookie season on injured reserve. The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder spent last season on the practice squad before being elevated for the season-finale against the New York Jets on Jan. 2. Ross dressed but did not play in that game. He was released at the end of training camp this past summer and was then signed to the practice squad. Ross was elevated to the active roster for the last three games and played as a reserve on special teams and on defense. In the Patriots last game against Miami, Ross made his first NFL career start and registered three total tackles.
Wilkerson, 25, has played in three games in 2021. He was released by the Patriots following training camp on Aug. 31 and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 1. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Tennessee out of Southeast Missouri State in 2020 and joined the Patriots practice squad prior to the start of the regular season. The 6-foot-1, 201-pounder was elevated to the New England 53-man roster prior the victory at the New York Jets on Nov. 9, 2020 and played two snaps on offense. In 2021, Wilkerson was elevated to the active roster at Carolina, against Buffalo and made his first NFL start against the Jaguars on Jan. 2. Wilkerson's start resulted in a career best game with the second-year wide receiver scoring two touchdowns and recording 42 receiving yards on four catches.