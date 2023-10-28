Patriots Elevate OL Conor McDermott

McDermott (jersey #75), 30, was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 17, 2023. McDermott was placed on injured reserve by New England on Aug. 29, 2023 and released from the injured reserve list on Sept. 8. McDermott was originally a sixth-round draft pick by New England out of UCLA in the 2017 NFL Draft. He is in his seventh NFL season after spending time with the Buffalo Bills (2017-19), the New York Jets (2019-22) and New England (2022). The 6-foot-8, 310-pounder, was signed by New England to the 53-man roster from the Jets practice squad on Nov. 22, 2022 and started in six games at right tackle. Overall, he has played in 49 NFL games with 12 starts, two at right guard, two at left tackle, seven at right tackle and one as a tackle-eligible tight end.